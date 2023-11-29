32 Times Destiny’s Child Slayed in Matching Outfits

Destiny's Child wasn't the first "girl group" to don matching outfits, but they helped popularize the concept. Part of their recognizability as an act was their commitment to wearing over-the-top, often colorful costumes on stage and keeping that same aesthetic everywhere they were seen publicly. This started when the group rose to prominence and carried on through the group's (devastating) disbandment in 2006. Now, for context if you're unfamiliar, the group was originally made up of four people—Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett, then the latter two were replaced by Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin, who also left not long after she joined the group. Our final three—Beyoncé, Williams, and Rowland—became the iconic matching groupmates we loved. Obviously, Beyoncé has gone on to do incredible things, and Williams and Rowland have gone on to their own careers, but the three occasionally reunite to our collective delight. But in the meantime, we can always look back and appreciate their coordinated sartotial artistry of years past.

Below, 32 times Destiny's Child brought it in matching outfits—from awards ceremonies to performances and everything in between. Some of them we love, some not so much (as you'll see), but you can't deny the impressive commitment to a theme here.

At the Destiny's Child Show Case Party, 2001

This is...a lot of camo! In and of itself, that might be a relatively innocuous choice, but adding in the chunky fringe, intermittent sparkles randomly on some of the outfits, and chunky combat boots (that I think are also painted camo?), it's just so much for the eyes to take in. One fun thing: I love the blue and silver eyeshadow they're all rocking.

To Promote Their New Album 'Destiny Fulfilled,' 2004

This is...a lot of '00s fashion all in one place: The gold chunky belt. The fuzzy Ugg boots with some funny fringe/pom-pom action (don't forget the pants haphazardly tucked in!). The cropped puffer. The bedazzled hoop earrings. Perhaps this is a case of: Their performance outfits were often incredible and highly curated, as well as their award ceremony gowns. Less so for a press event?

At Their Show Case Party, 2001

What an...intriguing deployment of a floral pattern. I think where they're starting to lose me is in the construction of the actual outfits. I'm not actually sure I've ever seen a pair of shorts that angles downward, as it is on Williams, nor have I seen a sheer, angled bodysuit like on Rowland. I totally get that, when they stand together, it creates one long angled line—I just wish it was a little less busy.

At the Virgin Megastore, 1999

Denim on denim on denim! I think I might like it better if we didn't get the sparkly squiggles on pant legs and straps (especially since it's just one pant leg), but I do appreciate that this feels a tiny bit more cohesive. I get the theme, and they're executing on it well. We remain big fans of Destiny's Child, back then and always.

At the Grammy Awards, 2002

This is so very, very flowy (also the fact that Beyoncé is not in the middle is absolutely throwing me for a loop). I appreciate that the bottom structure of each dress is the same and that the tops have some common DNA to them. But it feels like they may not be matchy enough, if that makes sense.

At the 2000 Billboard Music Awards

Here, there's an angled look to the gowns that I appreciate, going from maxi to midi then mini. I think I would like the dresses better if they were all that pretty fuchsia color, instead of the animal print-esque pattern we get. But this is a match-y moment that feels fun and joyful, not forced.

Visiting MTV's 'TRL,' 2005

This picture makes me chuckle—like, it's always kind of obvious that Beyoncé was the star of the group even before she literally became Queen Bey, but this is a bit on the nose. Her dress is patterned and flowy, and the other two...having matching colors! But they're all adorable.

At the 2005 World Children's Day at the McDonalds Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House

Leaving aside that this is a very '00s-heavy set of outfits, I appreciate the casual vibe they're going for with this less staged performance. They also just look so normal here, as if they're just three gorgeous up-and-comers singing their hearts out instead of the mega-famous group they already were.

At the Armani Exhibition, 2000

I'm gonna be honest that I really dig this set of outfits. Is it the most thoughtfully coordinated? No, but they look like spring, personified, with flowers erupting from their outfits. Like, this feels matchy, but I also get a sense of personality from each of them in a way that doesn't hammer me over the head.

At the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards, 2000

This, from earlier in their stint as a girl group, feels like a nice delineation of the members (although, if I'm being honest, the flowy asymmetric gowns are giving me a little "avant-garde bridesmaid dresses"). It's fun to see each one in a different color, but have everything telling the same style story.

At the 2000 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards

This skews a bit "ice skating outfit" to me, and I always laugh at the "one diagonal line" that the maxi, midi, and mini dresses form. But dang it, these women are making these silly yellow outfits work—that's why they're the icons—because of their posing and clear enthusiasm.

At The Teen Choice Awards 2001

Yellow on denim, you say? Perhaps not everyone can or should try to pull this off, but Destiny's Child never went halfway with anything. It helps that they're clearly delighted to be at the awards ceremony, and that—aside from the denim overalls—the yellow lace is pretty clearly separate from the jeans.

At a Concert in Oslo, 2002

It's probably not a coincidence that the same year Goldmember came out (in which Beyoncé starred), the women showed up in these head-to-toe matching gold outfits. This is a color they liked and used more than once, and I don't hate this version of it—except for the boots, which feel dated.

At George W. Bush’s Inauguration, 2001

Now this feels like the Destiny's Child I knew and loved! Crop tops with some glitter, low-rise jeans because it was the 2000s, a little personality through the styling and different colors: yes, yes, and yes. I can't tell if Bey's unbuckled belt is a wardrobe malfunction or a choice, otherwise, no notes!

At a Photoshoot, 2001

I can't say this is the most streamlined set of outfits ever—the lace detailing at the pant legs and pockets feels like a lot, and sort of makes them look like living presents. But in terms of color and matching, this is dreamy, and the "DC" matching necklaces are a laugh and a half.

At the Grammy Awards, 2002

These outfits feel a bit like workday professional outfits instead of the type of clothes you'd wear to the Grammys, but I can still appreciate that white is a great color for the trio to wear. They are absolutely rocking their looks, even with the extra frills and lace, and there are some nice modern touches.

At the Soul Train Lady Of Soul Awards, 1999

The pants are the key in these matching outfits—they look to be expertly tailored so that each one hits right below each singer's bellybutton. Granted, they're all different heights and it doesn't create a clean line as some of these other outfits do, but four columns of black sparkles make for a fun visual.

At the Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2005

Combining two of the colors that the trio loved—gold and white—these performance outfits are a fun choice. Bey looks different, per usual, but not so different that it's jarring with the other two. Matching gold jewelry accents help bring the three looks together in one iconic whole.

At the Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, 2001

In the wrong hands, this very pastel-forward set of outfits could feel like Easter Sunday instead of awards ceremony-worthy (especially those candy-colored shoes). But they're giving it 110 percent on the posing, and keeping the dress lengths roughly the same helps the dresses look thematic.

At the Grammys, 2001

This feels like three Poison Ivy costumes, I won't lie to you. And if you look, there's actually a lot more variation between the dresses than normal. However! They match their awards, and I'm always a sucker for that kind of coordinated dressing. And the near-matching pattern is a slam dunk.

At the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards

These are highly different outfits—one could argue they don't match at all. But when you see the silver detailing that's a common thread (pun intended) over all three, that helps bring the looks together. Also, since it's an awards ceremony but more casual, there's more room for personality.

At the 2001 BET Awards

I actually really enjoy this look. Taking virtually the same design scheme, then crafting the same dress in three different colors—yes please! The sheer and draping isn't over the top, and neither is the lace design. And they match the award they just won, which is expert.

At the 2000 Billboard Music Awards

I don't always love the "fluffy flowers" look, and the non-matching hemlines are confusing my eyeballs. But yellow-gold really is Queen Bey's color (no wonder she uses it so much!). And the other two look glamorous as heck. I really love a big red carpet moment from the girls.

At the 2000 Grammy Awards

I unabashedly love Bey's "dripping diamonds" look (you can tell she's starting to develop her own style). Depending on which other group member you're looking at, the others work too. Poor Franklin looks like a literal odd woman out there, which...honestly kind of makes sense.

In Sydney, Australia, 2000

This feels like a highly effective deployment of the much-loved gold color by the group here. They look futuristic, not cheesy, and I actually really dig the ropes going across their costumes. I bet these were even cooler in motion, which makes sense for a performance outfit. So cool.

Performing the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game, 2006

This is more formal and serious event (no midriffs or sparkles here) but of course our ladies wouldn't be Destiny's Child if they weren't matching on some level. These sort of feel like work dresses, but the ruching and open-shoulder action helps it feel more authentic to the group's vibe.

Performing With Alejandro Sanz at the 2002 Grammys

I loooove these, to be honest. These are more "serious" than other performance outfits, and all-black lace could easily feel like "sexy widow." But with the sheer detailing and thigh-high slits, I can see Destiny's Child clearly. Plus, the gowns all fit like a dream. It's such a cool look.

At the Soul Train Music Awards, 2000

Red was a different choice for the group, but it's an absolute win in my book. With Franklin looking quite different the other four (she would later leave the group under fraught circumstances), the strategically deployed sparkles on top and bottom—plus a red lip—give this a playful edge.

At the 2004 Radio Music Awards

First of all, the volume on their hair is unmatched. Secondly, the performance jumpsuit should objectively look ridiculous, but the sparkles really elevate it. Thirdly, each singer gets enough sparkle to have them all stand out—meaning they look like an incredible trio.

At the Humanitarian Award Gala, 2001

This is how you do formal dressing! I always appreciate how Destiny's Child put so much thought into colorful outfits, but I just feel like these sexy black dresses—complementary but not matching—are the most chic, upscale, high-end version of their matching aesthetic.

At Coachella, 2018

Queen Bey, Rowland, and Williams have reunited several times since formally breaking up in 2006. At this, 2018's Coachella, the three are back with their fabulous matching outfits. I enjoy the modernized elements, from Rowland's sparkly short pants (lol) to Williams' teal belt.

At the Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show, 2013

It's really hard to beat the trio's appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, to be honest (all other outfits are competing for second). Sexy black bodysuits! Thigh high boots! The same amount of energy they always brought to every performance! This is the Destiny's Child look.