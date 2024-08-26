Dua Lipa's Naked Dress Gives New Meaning to the Phrase "Birthday Suit"

She wore the risqué trend for her 29th celebrations.

Dua Lipa wearing a sheer Dilara Findikoglu gown for her 29th birthday August 2024
(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)
Every August, when Dua Lipa's birthday rolls around, the "Dance the Night" singer always seems to top last year's look. Her 28th birthday ensemble in Ibiza, for example, very much exuded that Y2K raver girl aesthetic. It included baggy lilac pants, a hot pink bolero, larger-than-life sunglasses, and a see-through Gucci bralette. This year, she decided to tap the sheer look, once again—and put it into overdrive.

Lipa wore a striking birthday 'fit from Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu. Her outfit opened Findikoglu's Spring 2023 collection during its runway debut. The original design featured a nude mesh midi dress with red fabric layered underneath. Lipa, however, added her own unique styling, by wearing the red piece on top, for a sultry ruffled look.

Dua Lipa wearing a sheer Dilara Findikoglu gown for her 29th birthday August 2024

Dua Lipa took the sheer trend up a notch in a look from Dilara Findikoglu's Spring 2023 collection.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Lipa completed her outfit with strappy, pointed black heels and a simple stack of silver necklaces. She wore her dark red "cherry Coke" hair down in loose waves and went for smokey eyeliner and a glossy nude lip.

Dua Lipa wearing a sheer Dilara Findikoglu gown for her 29th birthday August 2024

"Annual pilgrimage to the island to celebrate my next lap around the sun," Dua Lipa captioned her Instagram post.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

From there, the "Houdini" singer took her revealing ensemble a step further—not only was it decorated with cut-outs, keyholes, and slits, but the mesh fabrication also put her undergarments on full display. Lipa's black bralette and matching thong both made notable cameos.

Dua Lipa wearing a sheer Dilara Findikoglu dress for her 29th birthday August 2024

The Radical Optimism singer flaunted her black bralette and a matching lace thong.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Lipa has famously gone the peek-a-boo thong route on more than one occasion. In fact, the Y2K-inspired trend has become a signature part of her wardrobe. It's been a minute since the pop star let her lingerie take the spotlight, but IMHO, birthdays are a fantastic excuse to revive the look.

