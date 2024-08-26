Dua Lipa's Naked Dress Gives New Meaning to the Phrase "Birthday Suit"
She wore the risqué trend for her 29th celebrations.
Every August, when Dua Lipa's birthday rolls around, the "Dance the Night" singer always seems to top last year's look. Her 28th birthday ensemble in Ibiza, for example, very much exuded that Y2K raver girl aesthetic. It included baggy lilac pants, a hot pink bolero, larger-than-life sunglasses, and a see-through Gucci bralette. This year, she decided to tap the sheer look, once again—and put it into overdrive.
Lipa wore a striking birthday 'fit from Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu. Her outfit opened Findikoglu's Spring 2023 collection during its runway debut. The original design featured a nude mesh midi dress with red fabric layered underneath. Lipa, however, added her own unique styling, by wearing the red piece on top, for a sultry ruffled look.
Lipa completed her outfit with strappy, pointed black heels and a simple stack of silver necklaces. She wore her dark red "cherry Coke" hair down in loose waves and went for smokey eyeliner and a glossy nude lip.
From there, the "Houdini" singer took her revealing ensemble a step further—not only was it decorated with cut-outs, keyholes, and slits, but the mesh fabrication also put her undergarments on full display. Lipa's black bralette and matching thong both made notable cameos.
Lipa has famously gone the peek-a-boo thong route on more than one occasion. In fact, the Y2K-inspired trend has become a signature part of her wardrobe. It's been a minute since the pop star let her lingerie take the spotlight, but IMHO, birthdays are a fantastic excuse to revive the look.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
