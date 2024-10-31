Elsa Hosk Could Be Princess Diana's Clone in Her Revenge Dress Halloween Costume

It takes a truly over-the-top look for a celebrity Halloween costume photo shoot to stop me mid-scroll on Instagram. But barely halfway into the day on Oct. 31, Elsa Hosk won my superlative for "Most Accurate Halloween Homage" with her tribute to Princess Diana's famed revenge dress.

Hosk re-created the little black dress Princess Diana famously wore to a gala at London's Serpentine Gallery on June 29, 1994. You know the one: a Christina Stambolian original—with a low-cut, draped off-the-shoulder bodice and a tight-fitting asymmetric skirt, plus a flowing chiffon train affixed to one hip—worn the same night then-Princes Charles admitted to his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Halloween 2024 edition wasn't posted with a designer credit, but Hosk may as well have plucked it from a royal archive—it's identical to the original. Even more impressively? Her beauty beat made the model identical to the people's princess.

Elsa Hosk wearing costume resembling Princess Diana's revenge dress on Halloween 2024

Elsa Hosk completely transformed into Princess Diana for Halloween 2024.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Princess Diana wears an off the shoulder dress at the Serpentine Gallery known as her revenge dress

The original Princess Diana revenge look, worn to a Serpentine Gallery gala in 1994.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The model and Helsa designer worked with a trio of beauty professionals—hairstylist Panos Papandrianos, makeup artist Leah Darcy, and photographer Ashley Olah—to stage a tribute to Lady Di's iconic '90s look. Hosk's long, platinum blonde hair was replaced by a short, windswept blonde pixie cut with dark roots, eerily similar to the late royal's exact cut and color. She also emulated Princess Diana's makeup beat to a T, with rosy blush and darkly lined eyes. The only major difference I spotted was at her fingertips: While Princess Diana paired her revenge dress with a moody red manicure, Hosk instead opted for a very 2024 butter yellow nail polish.

Otherwise, Elsa Hosk looked like she walked straight out of 1994—her Halloween costume was so accurate, one Marie Claire editor told me she did a double take. Comments on the model's Instagram post sang a similar tune: "I thought these were the originals!" one person wrote in all-caps.

Elsa Hosk wears a halloween costume resembling Princess Diana's revenge dress and look for the Serpentine Gallery for Halloween 2024

Working with hair artist Panos Papandrianos and makeup artist Leah Darcy, Hosk embodied one of Princess Diana's most memorable fashion and beauty moments.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

"Wishing you an ICONIC Halloween," Hosk captioned her post. I think I speak for all of Hollywood when I quote another commenter's reaction: "You win."

