Elsa Hosk Could Be Princess Diana's Clone in Her Revenge Dress Halloween Costume
She's practically identical to the people's princess.
It takes a truly over-the-top look for a celebrity Halloween costume photo shoot to stop me mid-scroll on Instagram. But barely halfway into the day on Oct. 31, Elsa Hosk won my superlative for "Most Accurate Halloween Homage" with her tribute to Princess Diana's famed revenge dress.
Hosk re-created the little black dress Princess Diana famously wore to a gala at London's Serpentine Gallery on June 29, 1994. You know the one: a Christina Stambolian original—with a low-cut, draped off-the-shoulder bodice and a tight-fitting asymmetric skirt, plus a flowing chiffon train affixed to one hip—worn the same night then-Princes Charles admitted to his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Halloween 2024 edition wasn't posted with a designer credit, but Hosk may as well have plucked it from a royal archive—it's identical to the original. Even more impressively? Her beauty beat made the model identical to the people's princess.
The model and Helsa designer worked with a trio of beauty professionals—hairstylist Panos Papandrianos, makeup artist Leah Darcy, and photographer Ashley Olah—to stage a tribute to Lady Di's iconic '90s look. Hosk's long, platinum blonde hair was replaced by a short, windswept blonde pixie cut with dark roots, eerily similar to the late royal's exact cut and color. She also emulated Princess Diana's makeup beat to a T, with rosy blush and darkly lined eyes. The only major difference I spotted was at her fingertips: While Princess Diana paired her revenge dress with a moody red manicure, Hosk instead opted for a very 2024 butter yellow nail polish.
Otherwise, Elsa Hosk looked like she walked straight out of 1994—her Halloween costume was so accurate, one Marie Claire editor told me she did a double take. Comments on the model's Instagram post sang a similar tune: "I thought these were the originals!" one person wrote in all-caps.
"Wishing you an ICONIC Halloween," Hosk captioned her post. I think I speak for all of Hollywood when I quote another commenter's reaction: "You win."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
This Winter’s Shoe Trends Embrace Individual Style
From edgy moto boots to classic loafers, there’s a shoe to suit every taste.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Showcases Her Sad-Girl Autumn Staples
Introducing the break-up barn jacket.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Katie Holmes Casts Her Vote for Kamala Harris—and Statement Sweaters
This outfit has my vote.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
20 Celebrity-Favorite Nail Polish Colors to Inspire Your Next Fall Manicure
From bubble bath shades to moody fall hues.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Hailey Bieber Dips Her Almond Tips Into Fall's Wine-Red Manicure Trend
The beauty mogul flashed a fresh set of burgundy nails in her latest post.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Wispy Pregnancy Bangs at Her Maternity Red Carpet Debut
She paired her freshly chopped fringe with a belted Dior blazer dress.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Says Middle Age Is Sexy
Women in their 40s and 50s ruled the runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift Matches Glitter Freckles to Her Metallic Chiefs Manicure and Classic Red Lipstick
Oh, and her red lipstick is back.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
How Kaia Gerber's Easy Claw Clip Updo Looks So Rich
She starts with some nonchalant layers.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Gigi Hadid Matches Her Naked Manicure to Her Gold Naked Dress at Paris Fashion Week
The model looked good as gold.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The 19 Best Hailey Bieber Nails Top the Glazed Donut Manicure Trend
These are her 19 all-time best looks.
By Samantha Holender Published