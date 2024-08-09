Red nail polish has nine lives. The dynamic, stereotypically sexy shade coats fingertips everywhere from runway models' and celebrities' hands (Selena Gomez and Zendaya wore muted red and maroon manicures this month) to style civilians on TikTok, shifting ever-so-slightly in each setting.

Cherry cola nails continue to be one of 2024's biggest nail trends no matter the location. Deeper rosy tones inspired a handful of Fall/Winter 2024 New York Fashion Week runway manicures, gracing models' hands at Retrofête, Prabal Gurung, and more. Cheery shades went viral under the “Red Nail Theory” TikTok trope, positing that red nails exude power and attract the male gaze. True or false, the hashtag did receive 102 million TikTok posts dedicated to determining the theory’s accuracy.

On the left, moody red nails at Prabal Gurung F/W 24. On the left, crimson nails at Retrofete F/W 24. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

With summer in full force, however, I candidly expected a return to the glossy, apple hues of an early-August farmers market. Alas, my instinct was incorrect. The red edition of this summer's nail trends have been very, well, un-summer.

Instead, a moody red nail trend has taken a maroon and brick red twist, rooted in a 1990s winter landscape. “The reds we see everywhere now are Reality Bites reds. It’s what Winona Ryder or Jeanine Garofalo would wear in 1994,” celebrity nail artist Miss Pop tells me.

Winona Ryder in publicity portrait for the film 'Reality Bites', 1994. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While a bold and considerably unexpected choice given the season, a deep, warm, and cozy red has both sex appeal and staying power. “This red has a chicness and unexpected coolness, likely influenced by runway trends and early fall previews, that has undeniably captured attention,” celebrity nail artist Jin Soon Choi explains.

A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik) A photo posted by on

The key to turning a winter tone into a summer shade is to reach for a more pigmented undertone. “You want a polish that has a deep color but still the ability to see the shade of red, as opposed to just seeing darkness,” says celebrity artist Tom Bachik, the mastermind behind Selena Gomez's take on the shade. Rather than an Essie Wicked or OPI In the Cable Car, you want Chanel’s Rouge Nior or imPRESS’s Cherry Up.

If you haven’t hopped on board the moody red nail bandwagon yet, I’m happy to report it’s easy to get the look. Go forth for the full breakdown on summer’s most notable anti-summer manicure trend, then shop the best moody red nail polish shades. Unlike other warm-weather polishes, these are shades you can easily wear into fall.

How to Execute the Moody Red Nail Trend

This off-season red manicure trend has a range. Actual shades can vary from maroon and scarlet to crimson and brick. The key is picking a color that complements your complexion. Here, Choi explains what to look for.

Warm Undertones

If you have warm undertones, chances are your veins show up a bit green and you gravitate toward gold jewelry trends. Sound familiar? “Choose classic red, brick red, and orange-tinged reds to enhance your undertones,” Choi says. “These shades will resonate with the warmth in your skin, creating a harmonious look.

Cool Undertones

Those with blue veins and an inexplicable preference for silver jewelry fall into the cool category, meaning they want a red with a blue undertone—like a deep cherry or a crimson. According to Choi, “These cool shades can accentuate the coolness in your complexion and add a vibrant contrast."

Neutral Undertones

If you don’t fall into either of the above categories, the red nail polish world is at your disposal. “Most reds will look great,” says Choi, “but you might particularly enjoy deep or muted tones like burgundy.”

The Best Moody Red Nail Polishes

Test-driving the moody red nail trend isn't as complicated as trying Zendaya's floral French mani or J.Lo's Bridgerton nails. Shop for your undertone—or just scoop up the shade that resonates. “When you’re wearing red, it’s really about matching your personality more than the season,” Miss Pop says. “Red is about getting what you want and getting noticed.” That said, go ahead and be seen.

