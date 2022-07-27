Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When Emme Parsons launched her eponymous shoe line out of her Los Angeles home in 2017, her life already revolved around design. Her previous life involved working as a graphic designer for fashion brands and magazines.

With a less-is-more approach, Parsons applied her visual design skills to footwear, developing a line of minimalist shoe styles that were interpretations of classic silhouettes. Often described as quiet and disciplined, Parsons' approach to creating footwear is like many greats—slow and deliberate, emphasizing craftsmanship and sustainability.

Her small collections, filled with a curated selection of essential shoe styles, are handmade in Italy. Practices follow long-held techniques that adhere to the highest standards in environmental responsibility: shoe materials are biodegradable, tanneries use natural dyes, and suede is bio-based, while the brand's packaging uses recycled cardboard and upcycled cotton.

The Susan Tread sandal, one of the newest additions to Parsons' collection, is yet another way to integrate her barely there footwear designs into your late summer/early fall rotation. Versatile and ultra-comfortable, the Susan is constructed with an intentionally thick, recycled tread rubber sole—ensuring comfort and durability. Nappa cording can be fastened around the leg or tied around the ankle.

The Susan Tread is available in two colorways, black and tobacco brown. Choose your favorite, then start pairing with every outfit from now until you feel that chill in the air.

Shop Emme Parsons' Susan Tread: