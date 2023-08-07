Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Fashion often operates at two extremes simultaneously. Streamlined minimalism will climb the charts while bold, in-your-face style flourishes as a concurrent trend. To wit: Quiet luxury chugs on as 2023's defining aesthetic, while flashy It-pieces—silver shoes, hot pink anything—power the market. Fall 2023's bag trends are also quintessential of the paradoxical phenomenon. Allow Arielle Siboni, RTW Fashion Director for Bloomingdale’s, to explain: "This season, we are seeing handbag trends fall into two very distinct categories: Soft totes that are oversized in shape and smaller, more structured top-handle bags." We have a surplus of slouchy carry-alls in supersized forms, but pared-down boxy bags with easy-to-hold handles are equally as prevalent players in fall 2023's trend report.

As to why the industry loves to present antithetical trends, well, that's a topic for another article. For now, forget trying to understand what's driving fall's incongruous offering of handbags—all you need to do is focus on which style you're excited to test out for yourself. Ahead, Siboni breaks down the top five bag trends for fall 2023, and we've curated a selection of styles for you to shop. All you need to do is add to cart, input your card info, and press buy.

Supersized Shoppers

"Say goodbye to the mini bag," encourages the Bloomingdale's expert. "Oversized totes are the perfect bag for a minimalist and continue to trend, especially as quiet luxury gains steam. The fall runways were all about a return to wearability, and oversized carryalls are the most practical bag out there. They're also great investment pieces," especially luxe leather tote bags like Chloé's, which Siboni hand-picked as a smart buy for fall 2023.

Red-Handed

"Red was undoubtedly the most important fall 2023 color trend on the runways. If you aren’t someone who usually wears color, I think a handbag is a great way to dip your toe into this trend," Siboni offers. "A wine-colored handbag is at the top of my wish list for Fall." Shop a selection of bags below that range from pinot noir to ruby red.

Bucket List

Behold: the mighty bucket bag. In shiny leather, gorpcore-approved nylon, or soft suede, this fall explores the cylindrical silhouettes in its many textural possibilities. And take note: considering every one of Bottega Veneta's handbags achieves highly sought-after, rarely-replicated virality, the structured leather bucket bag seen on its fall runways is set to be the style of the season.

Got It Handled

"We've been seeing the shift towards more feminine silhouettes for a while now, but the fall 2023 runways cemented the top-handle trend," Siboni shares. "We are loving this ladylike trend." Insider tip: Luar is a New York-based label that's garnering more and more buzz each season, and its Ana bag with a dramatic circular top handle is a large part of how it's cracked the code to cult status.

Clutch It Close

You're a busy woman and have places to be! And what better bag to take with you as you jump from event to event, fulfilling all your social obligations and then some, than a clutch? But you won't find any of the envelope styles that ran the 2008 eveningwear circuit in fall 2023. This season offers hand-on clutches in sleek rectangular silhouettes, slouchy, lived-in forms, and even rounded pouches, as seen on No. 21, Bottega Veneta, and Miu Miu's runways.

Meet the Fashion Expert

Arielle Siboni Social Links Navigation Ready-to-Wear Fashion Director at Bloomingdale’s Arielle Siboni is the Ready-to-Wear Fashion Director at Bloomingdale’s, overseeing contemporary, advanced contemporary, and designer apparel. In her role, Arielle leads trend forecasting in the womenswear space and translates trends in an accessible way, making it easy to discover pieces that complement one’s personal style. Arielle works alongside merchants to curate an apparel assortment of up-and-coming and established designers, and the editorial looks seen in Bloomingdale’s campaigns, leading to a cohesive fashion voice each season.