For Fall 2023's Bag Trends, Function and Form Are Paramount

After all, you're a busy woman and have places to be!

Graphic of fall 2023 bag trends like large totes, leather clutches, and bucket bags
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
published

Fashion often operates at two extremes simultaneously. Streamlined minimalism will climb the charts while bold, in-your-face style flourishes as a concurrent trend. To wit: Quiet luxury chugs on as 2023's defining aesthetic, while flashy It-pieces—silver shoes, hot pink anything—power the market. Fall 2023's bag trends are also quintessential of the paradoxical phenomenon. Allow Arielle Siboni, RTW Fashion Director for Bloomingdale’s, to explain: "This season, we are seeing handbag trends fall into two very distinct categories: Soft totes that are oversized in shape and smaller, more structured top-handle bags." We have a surplus of slouchy carry-alls in supersized forms, but pared-down boxy bags with easy-to-hold handles are equally as prevalent players in fall 2023's trend report.

As to why the industry loves to present antithetical trends, well, that's a topic for another article. For now, forget trying to understand what's driving fall's incongruous offering of handbags—all you need to do is focus on which style you're excited to test out for yourself. Ahead, Siboni breaks down the top five bag trends for fall 2023, and we've curated a selection of styles for you to shop. All you need to do is add to cart, input your card info, and press buy.

Supersized Shoppers

Future graphic of the fall 2023 bag trend of large tote bags

"Say goodbye to the mini bag," encourages the Bloomingdale's expert. "Oversized totes are the perfect bag for a minimalist and continue to trend, especially as quiet luxury gains steam. The fall runways were all about a return to wearability, and oversized carryalls are the most practical bag out there. They're also great investment pieces," especially luxe leather tote bags like Chloé's, which Siboni hand-picked as a smart buy for fall 2023.

Chloé Marcie Large Leather Tote
Chloé Marcie Large Leather Tote

Naghedi St. Barths Large Tote
Naghedi St. Barths Large Tote

Altuzarra Park Place Large Tote
Altuzarra Park Place Large Tote

Red-Handed

Future graphic of the fall 2023 bag trend of red handbags

"Red was undoubtedly the most important fall 2023 color trend on the runways. If you aren’t someone who usually wears color, I think a handbag is a great way to dip your toe into this trend," Siboni offers. "A wine-colored handbag is at the top of my wish list for Fall." Shop a selection of bags below that range from pinot noir to ruby red.

Poppy Lissiman Pippen Bag
Poppy Lissiman Pippen Bag

Alaïa Le Coeur Leather Shoulder Bag
Alaïa Le Coeur Leather Shoulder Bag

Anthropologie Buckle Shoulder Bag
Anthropologie Buckle Shoulder Bag

Bucket List

Future graphic of the fall 2023 bag trend of bucket bags

Behold: the mighty bucket bag. In shiny leather, gorpcore-approved nylon, or soft suede, this fall explores the cylindrical silhouettes in its many textural possibilities. And take note: considering every one of Bottega Veneta's handbags achieves highly sought-after, rarely-replicated virality, the structured leather bucket bag seen on its fall runways is set to be the style of the season. 

Vanessa Bruno Holly Mini Seau Bag
Vanessa Bruno Holly Mini Seau Bag

Prada Re-Nylon Pouch
Prada Re-Nylon Pouch

STAUD Valentina Bucket Bag
STAUD Valentina Bucket Bag

Got It Handled

Future graphic of the fall 2023 bag trend of top-handle bags

"We've been seeing the shift towards more feminine silhouettes for a while now, but the fall 2023 runways cemented the top-handle trend," Siboni shares. "We are loving this ladylike trend." Insider tip: Luar is a New York-based label that's garnering more and more buzz each season, and its Ana bag with a dramatic circular top handle is a large part of how it's cracked the code to cult status.

Saint Laurent Cassandra Mini Leather Top Handle Crossbody
Saint Laurent Cassandra Mini Leather Top Handle Crossbody

J. Crew
J. Crew Gracie Top-Handle Bag

Luar Ana Large Smooth Leather Top Handle Bag
Luar Ana Large Smooth Leather Top Handle Bag

Clutch It Close

Future graphic of the fall 2023 bag trend of clutch bags

You're a busy woman and have places to be! And what better bag to take with you as you jump from event to event, fulfilling all your social obligations and then some, than a clutch? But you won't find any of the envelope styles that ran the 2008 eveningwear circuit in fall 2023. This season offers hand-on clutches in sleek rectangular silhouettes, slouchy, lived-in forms, and even rounded pouches, as seen on No. 21, Bottega Veneta, and Miu Miu's runways.

Bottega Veneta The Pouch Small Gathered Leather Clutch
Bottega Veneta The Pouch Small Gathered Leather Clutch

DeMellier Mini Seville Clutch
DeMellier Mini Seville Clutch

Themoirè Bios Croc-Embossed Vegan Leather Clutch
Themoirè Bios Croc-Embossed Vegan Leather Clutch

Meet the Fashion Expert

Arielle Siboni
Arielle Siboni

Arielle Siboni is the Ready-to-Wear Fashion Director at Bloomingdale’s, overseeing contemporary, advanced contemporary, and designer apparel. In her role, Arielle leads trend forecasting in the womenswear space and translates trends in an accessible way, making it easy to discover pieces that complement one’s personal style. Arielle works alongside merchants to curate an apparel assortment of up-and-coming and established designers, and the editorial looks seen in Bloomingdale’s campaigns, leading to a cohesive fashion voice each season.

Emma Childs
Emma Childs
Style Editor

Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she can't stop thinking about. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").

