The Fall 2023 Color Trends You'll See Everywhere, According to a Fashion Expert

Say goodbye to magentas and pastels.

Future made graphic of fall 2023 color trends red blue yellow silver grey and brown
Emma Childs
By Emma Childs
published

Fashion is a conduit for escapism. Under the creative director's spell, the runway becomes a portal that reprieves you from reality. Your daily woes don't exist during the 10-minute show (you forget about to-do lists and life necessities)—all that matters is ingenuity and storytelling. The fall 2023 runways, however, were noticeably more grounded in the everyday. Designers considered the importance of dressing for Real Life, with an emphasis on wardrobe basics you'd wear when grocery shopping and during off-duty weekends. That's not to say there wasn't fantasy at play. In particular, fall 2023's color trends balance both concepts: a day-to-day closet that's practical but also sprinkled with wondrous joy. Think: classic autumnal neutrals alongside bright lemon yellows and mighty metallics.

Overall, the upcoming season's top shades are rooted in reality but still encourage you to daydream—after all, mentally escaping to a faraway land remains one of fashion's greatest joys. Ahead, we condensed the color data and tapped Celenie Seidel, Senior Womenswear Lead at Farfetch, to curate a list of fall 2023's leading shades. Oh, and if you've grown weary of Barbiecorehot pink, great news: a certain fiery shade will replace the Mattel-sponsored shade come fall.

Cherry Bomb

Future made graphic of fall 2023 color trends red blue yellow silver grey and brown

"Red in its purest, brightest form really dominated the season across all cities, appearing in all categories from ready-to-wear to accessories," shares Seidel. "Prada’s red leather skirt suit was a particular stand-out." Ferragamo, newly helmed by the British up-and-coming creative star Maximilian Davis—also heavily featured the ruby hue, with many dubbing the fall color trend Ferragamo Red.

J. Crew Sleeveless Ribbed Sweater-Dress
Ferragamo Vara Bow Ballerina Shoes
Mango Lyocell Fluid Shirt
Not-So-Mellow Yellow

Future made graphic of fall 2023 color trends red blue yellow silver grey and brown

Pucker up: "Yellow was punchy and acidic this season, a zesty addition to the season’s palette," Seidel shares. "At Gucci, it was seen in the form of a cropped mohair polo, and Jil Sander also used the shade to punctuate the collection." Don't shy away from the citric shade in the coming season: crewneck sweaters and tailored trousers in the vibrant hue make for bold, conversation-starting statements.

Re/done Cropped Wool Sweater
BY FAR Yellow Dulce Bag
Stella McCartney Straight-Leg Cropped Trousers
50-Plus Shades

Future made graphic of fall 2023 color trends red blue yellow silver grey and brown

"In a more muted world, old faithful gray was very much present throughout Fall/Winter 2023, most noticeably via a parade of long, bold-shouldered coats, nodding to the winter uniforms of city workers in bygone eras," recounts Seidel. Groutfits—it's exactly what it sounds: monochromatic, all-gray outfits—were an especially prevalent styling choice on the runways: Bottega Veneta's strategically oversized tailoring and Loewe's slouchy knit set were quintessential of the chic potential of a matchy-matchy gray moment. 

Open Edit Unstructured Blazer
LOULOU STUDIO Solo pleated wool-blend twill wide-leg pants
COS Boxy-Fit Double-Faced Wool Jacket
Glacial Blue

Future made graphic of fall 2023 color trends red blue yellow silver grey and brown

Take a dip into fall's icy waters. Loewe played with draped silks in glacial blue hues, while Fendi opted for sheer knits and Sandy Liang tackled the lace trend. The shade is so subtle, one could posit it's a step above a neutral.

Reformation Arie Silk Midi Skirt
Vince Long-Sleeve Wrap Jumper
Tory Burch Minnie Embossed Leather Travel Ballet Flats
Molten Silver

Future made graphic of fall 2023 color trends red blue yellow silver grey and brown

"Metallics were everywhere throughout the collections," says the Farfetch expert. "Newest feeling were liquid-like metallic fabrics, seeming to wash over the body through drapery at Ferragamo and Blumarine." Fall is also the ideal opportunity for you to test drive the silver shoe trend—may we suggest trying the magnificent metallic via a prepster loafer?

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pant
Johanna Ortiz Old Love Metallic Top
Schutz Viola Metallic Leather Loafers
Salted Caramel

Future made graphic of fall 2023 color trends red blue yellow silver grey and brown

Just as soft pastels are intrinsic to spring, caramel browns are signature to fall. The decadent shade was prevalent throughout Saint Laurent's fall show, which paid homage to an '80s working woman mentality, and also in the maximalist offerings from Collina Strada and Dries Van Noten. This autumn, add a pair of high-waisted camel-colored trousers and a brown leather laptop bag to your workwear rotation.

L
Charles & Keith Tubular Slouchy Tote Bag
H&M Flared Leggings
Celenie Seidel
Celenie Seidel is the Senior Womenswear Lead at Farfetch.

Emma Childs
Style Editor

Emma Childs is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, where she researches up-and-coming trends, curates shopping guides, and gushes about the must-buy items she can't stop thinking about. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing up fashion deep-dives or finding the season's best pieces, you'll find her fiddling around in Photoshop and perusing HBO Max for the next show to base her personality on (currently, it's "Succession").

