Fashion Test Drive: Bottega Veneta's Andiamo Bag

We love discovering the most covetable pieces for the upcoming season. And to help you determine if you should go ahead and indulge, we've gone one step further and taken them for a Test Drive. Let's get you acquainted with Bottega Veneta's new Andiamo bag.

Known for its commitment to leather craftsmanship since the brand's inception in 1966, Bottega Veneta has become synonymous with artfully crafted, everyday leather pieces. Their intreccio weave, which literally translates to "braided," comes in a whole host of sizes, colors, and styles—a bag collector's dream. The Italian house's newest release, the Andiamo carry-all bag is the latest intrecciato bag added to Bottega's coveted collection. In the Andiamo, leather pieces are meticulously woven to create a sculptural tote style that moves with you as you travel through your busy day; it can also double as a roomy weekend bag or plane carry-on.

While available in small, medium, and large versions, we decided to take the largest model out for a spin on the bustling street of NYC. Andiamo! (The bag's name aptly means let's go.)

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

The Style

I found myself in "the bigger, the better" camp for this bag, knowing that my everyday tasks add up to needing more of a carry-on piece of luggage than a simple work tote. I could fit not only my computer, chargers, extra-large shawl, sunglasses, phone, camera, and a paperback book inside the tote, but I could have fit a whole lot more, too— like an extra sweater and a pair of shoes. For a petite person like myself (coming in at 5'1" on a good day), an extra large bag could verge into the clunky cumbersome territory, but with the Andiamo's supple leather fabrication, the bag was super easy to have by my side while traipsing through crowds, cars, and crowded cafés. If you're headed on a weekend getaway or need a sleek bag for air travel—this would be my go-to.

The Functionality

An extra wide opening, a large interior zip pocket, and extra long straps give this bag an A+ for functionality. With shorter and longer strap options, the bag is designed to be handheld or worn over the shoulder. Depending on how much you carry around, either style could work comfortably. The great part about the long strap option is that it's long enough to be worn over chunky sweaters and oversized jackets during the colder months, while little to no padding means the Andiamo can easily mold to your frame while you carry it. Its compact quality is essential for busy streets and public transportation. While the bag's depth will prevent large items from spilling out, the bag also comes with a magnetic button flap to keep your goods secure. The gold hardware knot (a longstanding symbol of the house's dedication to artisanship) fixed to the straps is pretty chic, too.

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

The Investment

Like any investment bag, the Andiamo bag is not an off-the-cuff purchase, but it's not something you'll tire from after one season. If you take care of it correctly, this bag can be passed down generationally (and is crafted with the intent of doing so). And after testing it, and with functionality top of mind, this bag can easily take the place of one to two other bags—remember, this tote comes in three different sizes, and the smaller or medium option could even lend itself to nights out.

Available in seven different colorways, the Andiamo is the perfect accessory for the career woman, the frequent traveler, and anyone with an appreciation for beautiful craftsmanship. Structural, clean, and timeless, the Andiamo is, in a word, perfecto.

