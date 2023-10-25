I’m an Editor in NYC—5 Trends I’m Currently Shopping (and the Ones I’m Skipping)

In New York City, trends come and go at a pace as rapid as the subway trains. This season, the trends have come in many forms, but to be safe, I like to focus on the ones that stay true to my typically classic style. Personally, I’ve been opting for trousers and a pair of ballet flats, which are all the rage this season, as an elegant alternative to jeans and boots. Functional fashion is in, too, so I’m leaving behind those micro bags (adorable as they may be) for a capacious tote that holds all my essentials for a day out in the city. I can’t forget about my beauty routine, and I like to apply my fashion habits to my makeup choices, which means a healthy dose of blush and glossy lips are what I’ll be wearing daily. Feeling inspired to follow my lead? I would head over to Nordstrom . Trust me—between its NYC store, which has three glorious floors, and e-commerce site, it was actually a little too easy to stock up on everything I wanted. Keep reading to shop the fashion and beauty trends I’m currently loving.

Skip: Lug-Sole Boots, Shop: Ballet Flats

Tory Burch Bow Logo Cap Toe Ballet Flat I’m a former dancer, so my go-to shoes will always be a pair of ballet flats. They’re so timeless.

Bernardo Footwear Square Toe Ballet Flat The blunt square toe on these flats is reminiscent of my pointe shoes.

Schutz Arissa Square Toe Ballet Flat Leather flats (complete with a dainty bow) are proof that you don’t have to wear heels to look super polished and put-together.

Jeffrey Campbell Dancerina Ballet Flat These are a great alternative to more expensive styles on the market.

Skip: Skinny Jeans, Shop: Elegant Trousers

Good American Wide Leg Pull-On Trousers Function and fashion coalesce in these pull-on trousers. The best part is that they have side-zip pockets.

Reformation Mason Wide Leg Pants Creamy ivory is my favorite neutral, and these sophisticated pants are my new go-to bottoms.

Open Edit Pinstripe High Waist Slim Pants Elongate the legs with these pinstripe trousers. They’re also surprisingly affordable.

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Pant Pleat Pants A pair of flattering high-waisted trousers should be a staple in everyone’s wardrobe.

Skip: Micro Bags, Shop: Functional Totes

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote Longchamp’s iconic Le Pliage Tote is experiencing a renaissance. The sleek, functional nylon and elevated leather trim are so modern, and it’s perfect for any everyday occasion.

Mansur Gavriel Large Leather Tote This tote is the epitome of minimalist chic.

Cuyana Classic Easy Leather Tote Cuyana bags are made of the finest Italian leather. The Cappuccino colorway is currently on my wish list.

Toteme Suede Hobo Bag Slouchy handbags are a trend I’m giving a spin this season. The suede fabric adds an extra-luxe touch.

Skip: Matte Lipstick, Shop: Lip Gloss

Dior Lip Addict Lip Maximizer Gloss With one swipe of this famous gloss, my lips instantly look plumper. I also love the pretty pop of color and glass-like shine.

Dior Lip Glow Oil I’m forever devoted to this iconic lip oil. The glossy sheer red (my personal favorite for fall) is infused with hydrating cherry oil.

MAC Lipglass Lip Gloss If you love MAC’s universally flattering Ruby Woo lipstick, you need this gloss. It has the same intense pigment with a high-shine finish.

Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm This weightless lip balm quenches your pout with natural ingredients like almond oil and shea butter, making it a must-have for fall. It also provides a subtle wash of color.

Skip: Harsh Contour, Shop: Tons of Blush

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick I always reach for a lip-and-cheek tint when I want a simple, monochromatic makeup look. This one is super versatile—you can apply the creamy formula to your cheeks, lids, and lips. My favorite shade is Dou Dou, a gorgeous warm rose.

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush This celeb-loved blush is a best seller for a reason. It blends seamlessly to impart the most natural-looking radiance.

MAC Powder Blush Red blush might look intimidating, but trust me—this scarlet blush gives the most enchanting flush.