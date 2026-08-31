Move Over, Mini Skirts—Selena Gomez Is Styling Suede in a Maxi for Fall

On August 30, Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco, were spotted after their train ride on the Orient Express. In monochrome-maxxed looks, the couple made themselves unmissable outside the Santa Lucia railway station. While Blanco opted for a summery blue suit, Gomez looked ready for fall in a chocolate-brown turtleneck and shiny square-toe boots that peeked out from beneath her ankle-sweeping skirt.
Judging by the horsebit-pinned pockets, the column-shaped style appears to be the Edwina Skirt by Rixo, a London-based label Gomez has worn since 2019. Last year, she even wore a striped turtleneck from the brand on Season 5 of her show, Only Murders in the Building.
Even Gomez started showing off suede shoes a little early this year. On Aug. 24, while on set for the new season of Only Murders in the Building, the Rare Beauty founder paired a navy blue blazer with suede boots in the same perfect-for-fall shade.
Take it from Gomez: Not only did boots season start ahead of schedule this season, but suede looks are coming for your easy-breezy linen styles, too. Don't fight the fall fashion takeover—it's already winning over your go-to fashion girls. Just give in, dust off your turtlenecks and boots, and shop the Gomez-supported skirts below.
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Shop Suede Maxi Skirts for Fall Inspired by Selena Gomez
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.