Move Over, Mini Skirts—Selena Gomez Is Styling Suede in a Maxi for Fall

The cold-weather staple looks surprisingly fresh at ankle-grazing length.

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Selena Gomez styled a brown turtleneck with a matching suede maxi skirt and shiny fall boots
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the background of Selena Gomez's recent paparazzi photos, tourists in Venice are styling tiny tank tops, relaxed denim, and lightweight linen looks. Shift your focus to the front, however, and you'll realize Gomez packed her vacation outfits for colder fall forecasts: She layered an extra-long suede skirt over matching boots on an 85-degree day.

On August 30, Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco, were spotted after their train ride on the Orient Express. In monochrome-maxxed looks, the couple made themselves unmissable outside the Santa Lucia railway station. While Blanco opted for a summery blue suit, Gomez looked ready for fall in a chocolate-brown turtleneck and shiny square-toe boots that peeked out from beneath her ankle-sweeping skirt.

Selena Gomez styled a brown turtleneck with a matching suede maxi skirt and shiny fall boots

Selena Gomez braved the Venice heat in an all-brown look, featuring an early-fall suede maxi skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Judging by the horsebit-pinned pockets, the column-shaped style appears to be the Edwina Skirt by Rixo, a London-based label Gomez has worn since 2019. Last year, she even wore a striped turtleneck from the brand on Season 5 of her show, Only Murders in the Building.

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To accessorize her early fall 'fit, the actor wore circular sunglasses, her engagement ring, and subtle diamond stud earrings.

Suede skirts usually return to the celebrity street style circuit during Fashion Month in September and October, but Gomez couldn't wait to test its summer-to-fall potential. That's not to say the velvety fabric is otherwise absent from A-listers' end-of-summer attire. Everyone from Zoë Kravitz and Miley Cyrus to Anne Hathaway and Rihanna simply limits suede to the shoe trends they try. (Think: mules, loafers, and thigh-high boots.)

Even Gomez started showing off suede shoes a little early this year. On Aug. 24, while on set for the new season of Only Murders in the Building, the Rare Beauty founder paired a navy blue blazer with suede boots in the same perfect-for-fall shade.

Selena Gomez styled a navy blue blazer with knee-high suede boots on the set of Only Murders in the Building

Last week, Gomez styled suede on her navy blue boots for Only Murders In the Building.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Take it from Gomez: Not only did boots season start ahead of schedule this season, but suede looks are coming for your easy-breezy linen styles, too. Don't fight the fall fashion takeover—it's already winning over your go-to fashion girls. Just give in, dust off your turtlenecks and boots, and shop the Gomez-supported skirts below.

Shop Suede Maxi Skirts for Fall Inspired by Selena Gomez

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.