Gigi Hadid Revives the Tomato Red Color Trend in Guest In Residence Cardigan
It was all but made to be worn with jeans.
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To help curb my shopping obsession, I tell myself a sweater is only worth the splurge if it has October-to-May styling potential. If I'm being honest, not many knits in my closet can do that. But on April 13, Gigi Hadid introduced me to a worthy contender that also aligns with seasonal color trends.
Paparazzi spotted the supermodel en route to a Tommy Hilfiger photoshoot. She wasn't wearing the designer's classic Americana co-ords—rather, she dressed in her own label, Guest In Residence. She styled the $695 Sculpted Cardigan, which boasts a cinched waist and puffy sleeves, with straight-leg indigo jeans, her brown suede Liffner bag, and dark leather loafers. Her only new accessory? Oversize tortoiseshell sunglasses.
Hadid released the fresh-from-the-garden tomato-red cashmere cardigan as part of the Guest in Residence Spring 2026 collection, but she could've worn it throughout the winter: Resort 2026 collections from Chloé and Celine had almost-identical takes on the seemingly off-season color.Article continues below
The color trend fully ripened by the Spring 2026 shows. Proenza Schouler had a turtleneck with a thick ribbed trim, much like Hadid's cardigan, plus heeled sandals in the same vibrant shade.
Meanwhile, Prada, Loewe, and Lanvin let tomato sweaters shine by pairing them back to contrasting colors on the runway.
If you missed out on the first Tomato Girl Summer, Hadid's cardigan is an excellent reminder that it's not too late to join in on the fun. If her exact pick should sell out (like most Hadid-approved Guest In Residence styles do), don't worry: Her cool-girl catalog is stocked with the same eye-catching color in crewneck, turtleneck, and polo forms.
Shop Tomato Red Cardigans Inspired by Gigi Hadid
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.