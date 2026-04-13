To help curb my shopping obsession, I tell myself a sweater is only worth the splurge if it has October-to-May styling potential. If I'm being honest, not many knits in my closet can do that. But on April 13, Gigi Hadid introduced me to a worthy contender that also aligns with seasonal color trends.

Paparazzi spotted the supermodel en route to a Tommy Hilfiger photoshoot. She wasn't wearing the designer's classic Americana co-ords—rather, she dressed in her own label, Guest In Residence. She styled the $695 Sculpted Cardigan, which boasts a cinched waist and puffy sleeves, with straight-leg indigo jeans, her brown suede Liffner bag, and dark leather loafers. Her only new accessory? Oversize tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Gigi Hadid arrived at a photoshoot in the Spring 2026 tomato-red color trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Guest In Residence Sculpted Crewneck Cashmere Cardigan $695 at Neiman Marcus

Hadid released the fresh-from-the-garden tomato-red cashmere cardigan as part of the Guest in Residence Spring 2026 collection, but she could've worn it throughout the winter: Resort 2026 collections from Chloé and Celine had almost-identical takes on the seemingly off-season color.

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A model wore a similar tomato-red sweater on the Celine Resort 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It appeared in Chloé's lookbook, too. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The color trend fully ripened by the Spring 2026 shows. Proenza Schouler had a turtleneck with a thick ribbed trim, much like Hadid's cardigan, plus heeled sandals in the same vibrant shade.

Even Proenza Schouler's Rachel Scott brought it to NYFW. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Meanwhile, Prada, Loewe, and Lanvin let tomato sweaters shine by pairing them back to contrasting colors on the runway.

Lanvin's tomato red sweater popped against the cobalt blue backdrop. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Loewe kept tomato red hidden beneath a leather jacket-turned-dress. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If you missed out on the first Tomato Girl Summer, Hadid's cardigan is an excellent reminder that it's not too late to join in on the fun. If her exact pick should sell out (like most Hadid-approved Guest In Residence styles do), don't worry: Her cool-girl catalog is stocked with the same eye-catching color in crewneck, turtleneck, and polo forms.

Shop Tomato Red Cardigans Inspired by Gigi Hadid

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