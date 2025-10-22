Back in May, Marie Claire called polka dots the print trend to rule summer 2025. Warm-weather runways from Carolina Herrera to Jacquemus, and Acne Studios were all seeing spots. Cut to October: Kaia Gerber is now insisting the popular pattern must stick around through fall.

On October 22, West Hollywood's The Sun Rose belonged to Apple TV and Palm Royale's Season 2 premiere. Every A-list actor in the cast RSVP-ed "yes," including Gerber, who's reprising her role as Mitzi. The supermodel-turned-actor looked straight from the 1960s-themed show in a polka dot Dries Van Noten dress. A blend of viscose georgette and silk stretched from the halter-neck, past the open back, to the floor-length hem. Its purple-and-white dots popped against a lemon yellow backdrop.

Instead of your average halter, a contrasting tie-striped scarf wrapped around her neck. Another differing satin strip—in violet and brown stripes—lined the right side of her bodice. The skirt turned subtly sheer around Gerber's knees. Stark white sandals complemented her gown, possibly inspired by the show's Palm Beach, Florida, setting.

Kaia Gerber channeled her '60s-era character in polka-dotted Dries Van Noten. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dries Van Noten Silk Evening Dress $2,055 at driesvannoten.com

In true supermodel form, Gerber gave photographers a close-up of the gown's back. The tag end remained completely open, apart from the scarf collar, which draped down past her calves.

Who needs a necklace with that kind of neckline? Gerber opted for a pendant bracelet instead. What started as your average charm bracelet transformed into an elongated statement piece. Multi-color stones hung from the chainlink bangle, matching her diamond drop earrings.

Give it up for the back of the dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Polka-dot fall is firmly upon us. Fall 2025 lines from Valentino, Nina Ricci, Ulla Johnson, Moschino, and more ensured there are plenty of speckled pieces to go around. Gerber's dress debuted in Dries Van Noten's fall collection, among a sea of jewel-toned dots.

Spring 2026 shows, which wrapped up mere weeks ago, paved the way for another polka-dot-driven season. Everyone from Todd Snyder and Patou to Elie Saab and Jean Paul Gaultier got the memo. Even Dries Van Noten endorsed its return again. All this to say? The runway circuit agrees with Gerber's claim: Polka-dots aren't going anywhere.

