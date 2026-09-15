At the 2026 Emmy Awards on September 14, the red carpet closed once Widow's Bay accepted the final trophy for Outstanding Comedy Series. But you should know by now (if you tuned into Marie Claire's previous Award Show coverage) that the style action continued at after-parties in Beverly Hills, L.A., and Hollywood. And just because celebrities debuted their second dresses beyond the confines of the Peacock Theater doesn't mean they don't deserve a round of applause, too.
Meanwhile, Disney hosted everyone from Shailene Woodley and Sarah Pidgeon to Kaia Gerber at downtown L.A.'s Vibiana. Woodley stacked a graphic tee over the Balenciaga Couture she wore to the 2026 Emmys; Pidgeon channeled her Love Story character, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, in a less-is-more little black dress; and Gerber made the night's debut in a sculptural skirt set.
Warning: FOMO lies ahead. Keep scrolling to give the best after-party looks at the 2026 Emmys their much-deserved flowers. Feel free to award your favorites an honorary trophy or two.
Kaia Gerber wearing Alaïa
While The Shards wasn't part of the 2026 Emmys circuit, Kaia Gerber wasn't completely absent from the red carpet. The actor arrived at Disney's party in a stark white bra top, a matching asymmetrical midi skirt, and black peep-toe mules.
Sarah Pidgeon
At the 2026 Emmys, Sarah Pidgeon's lilac Chanel dress was dripping in crystals and pearls. For the post-show soirée, the former Marie Claire cover star switched into a dance-floor-friendly LBD and peep-toe pumps. Luckily, her diamond necklace didn't go anywhere.
Shailene Woodley wearing Balenciaga
Shailene Woodley's Balenciaga Fall 2026 Couture pantsuit, with its cobalt blue bust and textured trousers, divided the award show viewers. She committed to the look at ABC's after-party, dressing the pants down with a graphic tee.
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Joy Sunday
Joy Sunday, the star of HBO's Emmy-winning series DTF Saint Louis, was one of the only VIPs to test the naked trend this year. And she pulled it off spectacularly, with a bedazzled mesh slip dress with a mock neck and long sleeves.
Louisa Jacobson
First, Louisa Jacobson in Tom Ford won the unofficial trophy for "Best Suit at the 2026 Emmys." But The Gilded Age actor's royal purple velvet look at the HBO after-party deserves an honorary statuette, too.
Fiona Dourif
At the 2026 Emmys, Fiona Dourif's fuzzy Thomas Hanisch outfit earned her a spot on fashion director Sara Holzman'sbest-dressed list. The Pitt actor joined the post-show style scene in an equally textured, carpet-sweeping gown.
Shabana Azeez
The Pitt stars once proved they know how to serve looks outside of their costume scrubs. Shabana Azeez was the picture of effortless elegance in a delicately draped, mock-neck maxi dress.
Supriya Ganesh
Azeez's The Pitt co-star, Supriya Ganesh, switched her cool blue McQueen gown for something sultrier: a bedazzled black dress, featuring padded shoulders, a navel-length neckline, and a thigh-high slit.
Odessa A'zion
Known for debuting some of Hollywood's best all-black attire, Odessa A'zion styled herself in a witchy, belted maxi dress. Its sheer sleeves, plunging neckline, and thigh-high slit deserved a spot on the Practical Magic 2 press tour.
Chase Infiniti
Following a standout Louis Vuitton look on the red carpet, Chase Infiniti brought the lingerie dressing as her plus-one to the Netflix party at L.A.'s Chateau Marmont Hotel. Shiny black silk and semi-sheer lace paneling made it a perfect after-hours pick.
Jessica Williams
Tea-length looks had a moment on the 2026 Emmys red carpet, thanks to Ayo Edebiri, Dakota Fanning, and more. At Apple TV's after-party, Jessica Williams revived the dress trend in ruby red rhinestones.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.