My Personal Style Isn't Driven by Trends—Here Are The Fashion Rules I Live By

I used to believe style was something you studied, something you mastered once you had enough references, purchased enough investment pieces, and gained enough confidence. What I didn’t realize—at least not at first—is that the most lasting fashion lessons don’t come from clothes at all—They come from life.

From moving across the country to falling in love, moments of uncertainty to stretches of quiet contentment, my wardrobe has shifted alongside me—not because trends demanded it, but because I changed. When I look back and reflect on my personal style journey thus far, I see an endless stretch of creativity, inspiration, and shifts that have defined my look and who I am as a person.

It’s easy to look towards trends and aesthetics for direction. But when life feels grounded, I've found that fashion becomes quieter and more intuitive. Somewhere between stability and self-trust, I stopped chasing every new thing. Trends can sometimes be used to show people that you are with it, tuned in, and "cool." The more fulfilled my life became, the less I needed my clothes to speak for me.

This is not because trends lost their appeal, but because my sense of self grew louder. These are the fashion lessons life taught me. They happened slowly, imperfectly, and far more honestly than any trend cycle ever could. Let's dive in.

Comfort Is Not the Enemy of Style

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

For years, I equated discomfort with effort. I kept finding myself wearing pieces with extra-tight tailoring, shoes I could barely walk in, and fabrics that looked better than they felt. Somewhere along the way, life pushed back. Long days, longer walks, and hours spent working reminded me that if I’m constantly adjusting my clothes, I’m not fully present in my life.

Comfort doesn’t dilute style—it supports it. When you feel physically at ease, you move differently. I realized how much power clothing can have, and when you are held back by a look, it can ruin your whole energy. These days, I prioritize clothes that let me live inside them, not just be seen in them. Especially after moving from New York to Los Angeles, I admire how Angelinos lean into their beautiful versions of sophistication and ultimate comfort.

Your Closet Reflects Who You’re Becoming, Not Who You Were

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

I held onto certain pieces far longer than I should have, not because I loved them, but because they represented a version of myself I wasn’t ready to let go of: A would-be dream career path, a city I used to live in, or a past idea of who I thought I should be. Life has a way of nudging you forward, whether you’re ready or not. Learning to let my wardrobe evolve alongside me taught me that style isn’t about loyalty to an old identity; it’s about making room for the next one. Now, I pick pieces that feel like me.

Getting Dressed Is a Form of Self-Respect

Life doesn’t always give us moments worth dressing up for, but getting dressed can create them. I learned that on days when my motivation was low, taking a few extra minutes to choose an outfit is an act of care, not vanity.

Even the simplest outfit—well-fitting jeans, a soft knit, a coat I love—can shift my mood. It’s a reminder that I’m worthy of intention, even on ordinary days or even on days where I feel like I just want to crawl into bed, but I don’t because that Manolo heel is putting an extra pep in my step, if you know what I mean.

The Best Outfits Are the Ones That Feel Like You

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

There’s a difference between wearing something beautiful and wearing something that feels like home. Life taught me to tell the difference.

The outfits I return to again and again aren’t the most dramatic or expensive. They’re the ones that feel honest. Perhaps they are the pieces that, every time I pull them out of my closet, I think, "Wow, I am so happy I purchased these." I've learned to dress intuitively and emotionally. I never try to force anything or any feeling with a look.

If I want to feel confident, I go for that pop of yellow or green that makes me feel amazing. If I want to be a bit hidden that day, I go with sultry black, gray, or comfortable white.

Your Style Will Change—And That’s the Point

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

I used to search for a “signature look,” as if arriving at one meant I’d finally figured everything out. But life doesn’t stand still, and neither does style. Some seasons call for structure, others for softness. Some for boldness, while the next requires restraint. Letting my wardrobe shift with my emotional and physical reality has been one of the most freeing fashion lessons. For now, I'll rely on my minimalist essentials,

Clothes Are a Companion, Not a Performance

(Image credit: Christie Tyler)

Life taught me that clothes don’t need to impress. They need to accompany you through change, joy, heartbreak, routine, and growth. When you dress with that mindset, style stops feeling like pressure— and starts feeling like a partnership. At its best, fashion isn’t about being perceived— it’s about being supported by the life you’re living and by the person you’re becoming.