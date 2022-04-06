Fiorucci Just Debuted Their Spring/ Summer 2022 Collection
Equal parts eclectic and earthy.
Italian fashion house Fiorucci is known for putting their own cheeky, sometimes fantastical spin on fashion—from oversized shoulder pads and ultra-flared pants to party-slinging slip dresses. "[Fiorucci's pieces are] the costumes that you've always wanted to be when you were little. And now you're big enough," quipped writer and cultural commentator Eve Babitz, a fan of the brand.
For Spring/Summer 2022, the brand is getting back to their '70s roots. They've just released a new Desert Oasis collection dedicated to celebrating the earth, largely inspired by the brand's archival artworks. The collection—filled with palm prints, bright colors, sun motifs, and lots of knits—pays homage to the Southern Californian landscape that surrounds Fiorucci's iconic Los Angeles location on Sunset Boulevard. My personal favorites include the neon accessories adorned with retro motifs and the lightweight cotton pieces meant to be thrown on after a day at the beach. Below, check out some of our favorite picks from the line.
Love Earth & Nature Shoulder Bag in Blue
We love the contrast between this bag's eco-friendly, tropical parrot motif and the use of an oh-so-Fiorucci neon blue shade.
Desert Rise Knit Hoodie in Cream
Intended to resemble the sun rising in the deserts of SoCal, this oversized knit is perfect to throw in your beach bag, or in the back of your car, for chilly nights outside or inside rooms with overzealous AC.
Sunwash Strobes Bucket Hat in Yellow
There is absolutely no reason you can't look cute while protecting your face from the sun—and with a bucket hat that looks like sunshine to boot!
Sunwash Strobes Tara Jeans in Yellow
Wear these straight-leg jeans and never go unnoticed again.
Ombre Milan Angels Knit Jumper
We love the loose-fitting, easy going vibes that this collection brings to Fiorucci's notoriously high-octane styles.
Tiger Vinyl Disk Mini Bag in Black
If you're a music nut like me, you'll love the opportunity to wear this retro purse, designed to look like a vinyl record.
Palm Ruched Mini Dress in Green
In this ruched dress, with its subtle cutout, you'll look effortlessly sexy, which our aforementioned Fiorucci guru, Eve Babitz, called "the sexiest way to be."
Logo Palm Tree Tee Shirt in White
Take the basic white tee shirt and inject it with some Milan-meets-L.A. flair.
Desert Heat Mini Dress
Balancing warm colors with a sultry cut, this dress transitions seamlessly from day to night.
Angels Basket Bag in Yellow
You'll stand out (without a doubt) on any given day at the beach with this flourescent yellow basket bag.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
