Take a peak inside Florence Pugh ’s red carpet wardrobe , and you’ll find that the actress loves nothing more than garments drenched in lace and stitched with translucent threads. So it wasn’t much of a shocker when Pugh arrived at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 3 wearing a corset dress that championed the lingerie dressing trend without hestitation.

To promote her upcoming Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts, Pugh slipped into a Stella McCartney white mini dress fresh off the label’s Fall 2025 runway . The figure-hugging number included a sculpted corset, ruched detailing along the sides, and sheer lace panels that played peek-a-boo with her underwear. While the bottom half of Pugh’s dress showcased a skin-tight construction, the top boasted billowing sleeves and bold padded shoulders.

Florence Pugh takes on CinemaCon 2025 in a revealing Stella McCartney dress styled alongside Paris Texas cowboy boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray gave Pugh’s soft lacey dress an edgy twist with Western-inspired cowboy boots from Paris Texas, plus a shimmering silver hoop earrings.

As for glam, Pugh opted for her signature makeup stack: smoky eyeshadow, warm bronzer, and nude lipstick. She slicked back her blonde strands in a perfectly tousled updo to finish.

While assembling her look for CinemaCon 2025, it appears that Pugh snagged a page from her press tour style playbook. Last year, while promoting the romantic drama We Live in Time, Pugh channeled fashion’s beloved coquette aesthetic with a puff-sleeve lace dress from Rodarte and a floor-sweeping, diaphanous Christian Dior gown .

Pugh demonstrates her love for lingerie dressing in a Rodarte black lace gown during a special screening for We Live In Time. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Racing through Dune: Part Two ’s whirlwind press tour earlier in the year, Pugh favored a sultry look once again. However, she ditched lace fabrics for a sheer Galvan London set featuring a bralette and a slip skirt covered in diamond-shaped mirrors.

If there’s one thing for certain, it’s that Pugh is never afraid to show a bit of skin. Provided that you’d also like to embrace a risqué attitude, keep scrolling for several dresses that resemble Pugh's sumptuous Stella McCartney look.

Shop Lingerie-Inspired White Dresses:

Bronx and Banco Minivestido Maia $550 at Revolve