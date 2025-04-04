Florence Pugh Is the Lingerie Dressing Trend's Poster Girl in a See-Through Stella McCartney Mini Dress
She embraced the risqué side of her style at CinemaCon.
Take a peak inside Florence Pugh’s red carpet wardrobe, and you’ll find that the actress loves nothing more than garments drenched in lace and stitched with translucent threads. So it wasn’t much of a shocker when Pugh arrived at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 3 wearing a corset dress that championed the lingerie dressing trend without hestitation.
To promote her upcoming Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts, Pugh slipped into a Stella McCartney white mini dress fresh off the label’s Fall 2025 runway. The figure-hugging number included a sculpted corset, ruched detailing along the sides, and sheer lace panels that played peek-a-boo with her underwear. While the bottom half of Pugh’s dress showcased a skin-tight construction, the top boasted billowing sleeves and bold padded shoulders.
Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray gave Pugh’s soft lacey dress an edgy twist with Western-inspired cowboy boots from Paris Texas, plus a shimmering silver hoop earrings.
As for glam, Pugh opted for her signature makeup stack: smoky eyeshadow, warm bronzer, and nude lipstick. She slicked back her blonde strands in a perfectly tousled updo to finish.
While assembling her look for CinemaCon 2025, it appears that Pugh snagged a page from her press tour style playbook. Last year, while promoting the romantic drama We Live in Time, Pugh channeled fashion’s beloved coquette aesthetic with a puff-sleeve lace dress from Rodarte and a floor-sweeping, diaphanous Christian Dior gown.
Racing through Dune: Part Two’s whirlwind press tour earlier in the year, Pugh favored a sultry look once again. However, she ditched lace fabrics for a sheer Galvan London set featuring a bralette and a slip skirt covered in diamond-shaped mirrors.
If there’s one thing for certain, it’s that Pugh is never afraid to show a bit of skin. Provided that you’d also like to embrace a risqué attitude, keep scrolling for several dresses that resemble Pugh's sumptuous Stella McCartney look.
Shop Lingerie-Inspired White Dresses:
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as a DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
-
