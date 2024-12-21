Florence Pugh Elevates Lingerie-Inspired Rodarte Dress With Sky-High Platform Heels

Florence Pugh has always known how to subvert our expectations. The We Live in Time actress has been a fashion inspiration for as long as she's been famous, and her recent styling choices for a screening of the aforementioned film at the Ham Yard Hotel in London on December 20, 2024, proves no different.

Sporting a black, lingerie-inspired Rodarte dress with a lacy peekaboo cutout and peasant-styled top, the simple dress and its intimate, subtle details evoke an edgy, gothic-chic aesthetic that feels perfect for the holiday season.

Florence Pugh paired her dress with sky-high, peep-toe heels embellished with black crystals, tousled, slicked-back hair, and simple black earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress—styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray (a frequent fashion collaborator of hers)—is a huge fan of lace-forward numbers, having worn similar styles over the years, including in support of her latest film.

At one point, her co-star Andrew Garfield even brought out a cardboard cut-out of Pugh in a belted lacy dress to the BFI premiere of the film (which she could not attend due to scheduling conflicts)—a look she wore at a New York screening of the film days earlier and elevated with

Andrew Garfield is the goofy feminist ally we deserve. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pugh has always dared to bare in thoughtful, interesting, and unexpected ways—be it her sheer, disco-inspired two piece or this flowy, completely backless gown, both appropriately worn for the Dune: Part Two press tour—that take her looks to the next level.

And who could forget the fancy hotpants she wore to the 2023 Oscars? If anything were a signature of Pugh's constantly forward-looking fashion choices, it's elevating unexpected details and sensuality in a way that feels fresh and new.

Upending expectations time and time again: the Flo Pugh way. (Image credit: Future)

For fans of this particularly sensual number, a similar iteration of it is available for 30% off on the Rodarte site.