Florence Pugh Elevates Lingerie-Inspired Rodarte Dress With Sky-High Platform Heels
Her goth-chic look is actually perfect for the holidays.
Florence Pugh has always known how to subvert our expectations. The We Live in Time actress has been a fashion inspiration for as long as she's been famous, and her recent styling choices for a screening of the aforementioned film at the Ham Yard Hotel in London on December 20, 2024, proves no different.
Sporting a black, lingerie-inspired Rodarte dress with a lacy peekaboo cutout and peasant-styled top, the simple dress and its intimate, subtle details evoke an edgy, gothic-chic aesthetic that feels perfect for the holiday season.
The actress—styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray (a frequent fashion collaborator of hers)—is a huge fan of lace-forward numbers, having worn similar styles over the years, including in support of her latest film.
At one point, her co-star Andrew Garfield even brought out a cardboard cut-out of Pugh in a belted lacy dress to the BFI premiere of the film (which she could not attend due to scheduling conflicts)—a look she wore at a New York screening of the film days earlier and elevated with
Pugh has always dared to bare in thoughtful, interesting, and unexpected ways—be it her sheer, disco-inspired two piece or this flowy, completely backless gown, both appropriately worn for the Dune: Part Two press tour—that take her looks to the next level.
And who could forget the fancy hotpants she wore to the 2023 Oscars? If anything were a signature of Pugh's constantly forward-looking fashion choices, it's elevating unexpected details and sensuality in a way that feels fresh and new.
For fans of this particularly sensual number, a similar iteration of it is available for 30% off on the Rodarte site.
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
