5 Things to Know About Alexander Wang's Latest Collection

His designs were commentaries on life as a first-generation American.

Breaking away from the traditional fashion week schedule, Alexander Wang debuted his latest designs, titled “Collection 1,” on Sunday. The show marked a move to a June/December schedule and the rejection of seasonal collection names like “Spring 2019.” The powerful theme for Wang’s newest collection centered on his parents’ immigration journey and his own upbringing as a first-generation American. The designer cohesively depicted the two parts of his life through outfits that paid tribute to both American and Chinese culture. The result was a deeply personal and politically-infused runway show. Ahead, talking points for when this inevitably comes up in conversation with your most stylish friend.

1 The Show Took Place at South Street Seaport in NYC
2 The Front Row Was Packed With Celebs
We spied Jourdan Dunn and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

3 Collection 1 Reflected Wang's Experience as a First-Generation American
Models debuted outfits that incorporated classic American iconography, such as football jerseys and bandanas, mixed with "thank you" shopping bags and "Chinatown" printed pants.

4 His Clothes Incorporated Special Nods to His Chinese Heritage
This look referenced the surgical face masks worn in Asian culture.

5 Wang's Model Crew Walked the Show
Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid shared plenty of snaps on Instagram.

