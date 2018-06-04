5 Things to Know About Alexander Wang's Latest Collection

His designs were commentaries on life as a first-generation American.
Breaking away from the traditional fashion week schedule, Alexander Wang debuted his latest designs, titled “Collection 1,” on Sunday. The show marked a move to a June/December schedule and the rejection of seasonal collection names like “Spring 2019.” The powerful theme for Wang’s newest collection centered on his parents’ immigration journey and his own upbringing as a first-generation American. The designer cohesively depicted the two parts of his life through outfits that paid tribute to both American and Chinese culture. The result was a deeply personal and politically-infused runway show. Ahead, talking points for when this inevitably comes up in conversation with your most stylish friend.
We spied Jourdan Dunn and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
Models debuted outfits that incorporated classic American iconography, such as football jerseys and bandanas, mixed with "thank you" shopping bags and "Chinatown" printed pants.
This look referenced the surgical face masks worn in Asian culture.
Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid shared plenty of snaps on Instagram.