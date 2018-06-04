5 Things to Know About Alexander Wang's Latest Collection

Breaking away from the traditional fashion week schedule, Alexander Wang debuted his latest designs, titled “Collection 1,” on Sunday. The show marked a move to a June/December schedule and the rejection of seasonal collection names like “Spring 2019.” The powerful theme for Wang’s newest collection centered on his parents’ immigration journey and his own upbringing as a first-generation American. The designer cohesively depicted the two parts of his life through outfits that paid tribute to both American and Chinese culture. The result was a deeply personal and politically-infused runway show. Ahead, talking points for when this inevitably comes up in conversation with your most stylish friend.