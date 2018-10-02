Karl Lagerfeld Turned This Museum Into the Ultimate Beach Party for the Chanel Show

Karl Lagerfeld's set designs for Chanel shows are almost as notable as his clothes and accessories. He has a knack for turning any space into an Instagrammable moment, whether it's creating an "into the woods" set, like he did for his fall '18 show, or using a live rocket as a prop in his fall '17 show.

For the spring 2019 collection, Lagerfeld exceeded expectations by turning the Grand Palais (a museum and exhibition hall in Paris) into the beach. There was a sense of ease yet glamour in the collection, made all the more apparent by models being barefoot as they walked down the sandy "runway." The looks ranged from tweed sets and fishermen vests to Chanel logo belts and chains.

As usual, the accessories had their moment as models doubled up on bags, wearing next season's It pieces around their necklaces. My particular favorites were the logo chain belts, which would look amazing if worn with a one-piece swimsuit. As far as Paris Fashion Week shows go, Lagerfeld's #ChanelByTheSea theme is definitely one of the most memorable ones so far. We can't tell who had more fun in the end, Lagerfeld or his group of models.

Catch up on everything that went down at the beach, below.