image
Karl Lagerfeld Turned This Museum Into the Ultimate Beach Party for the Chanel Show

Models walked barefoot in the sand.

image
image
Getty Images

Karl Lagerfeld's set designs for Chanel shows are almost as notable as his clothes and accessories. He has a knack for turning any space into an Instagrammable moment, whether it's creating an "into the woods" set, like he did for his fall '18 show, or using a live rocket as a prop in his fall '17 show.

For the spring 2019 collection, Lagerfeld exceeded expectations by turning the Grand Palais (a museum and exhibition hall in Paris) into the beach. There was a sense of ease yet glamour in the collection, made all the more apparent by models being barefoot as they walked down the sandy "runway." The looks ranged from tweed sets and fishermen vests to Chanel logo belts and chains.

As usual, the accessories had their moment as models doubled up on bags, wearing next season's It pieces around their necklaces. My particular favorites were the logo chain belts, which would look amazing if worn with a one-piece swimsuit. As far as Paris Fashion Week shows go, Lagerfeld's #ChanelByTheSea theme is definitely one of the most memorable ones so far. We can't tell who had more fun in the end, Lagerfeld or his group of models.

Catch up on everything that went down at the beach, below.

1 The Chanel Show Took Place Inside the Grand Palais in Paris
image
Getty Images

Karl Lagerfeld transformed the museum's interior into a beach scene called "Chanel By The Sea."

2 Models Walked Down the "Runway" Barefoot
image
Getty Images

A nice reprieve from wearing heels on the catwalk.

3 Lifeguards Wore Chanel While on Duty, Of Course
image
Getty Images

Hottest life guards...ever?

4 Guests Couldn't Resist Taking Selfies on the Beach
image
Getty Images

Pamela Anderson and Pharell Williams attended the show.

5 Kaia Gerber Walked the Runway
image
Getty Images

No surprise here, she recently launched a collaboration with Lagerfeld's namesake brand and dominated Paris Fashion Week runways.

6 This Goes Without Saying, but the Outfits Were So Good
image
Getty Images

I want that dress.

7 Yes to This Navy and Black Combo
image
Getty Images
8 And Yes to This Swimsuit
image
Getty Images

Adding the bikini to my spring 2019 wishlist.

9 The Accessories Deserve an Applause
image
Getty Images

The coolest baseball-inspired woven hat?

10 Everyone Needs a Chanel Logo Belt for Spring
image
Getty Images
11 Next Season, This Is the New Way to Wear Your Bags
image
Getty Images
12 Models Closed the Show With a Group Walk Down the Beach
image
Getty Images
13 Karl Lagerfeld Took in the Scene
image
Getty Images

"Yup, I did good."

