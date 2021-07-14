The hallmark of fall fashion, sweaters mark the onset of crisp autumn days, and provide a cozy middle ground until coats become mandatory. This season, designers are celebrating sweater weather with a slew of classic stitches and patterns— like cable knits and argyle— while chunky oversized cardigans are having a sweeping revival. Pair a grandpa-style knit with casual wear or offset the long silhouette with a feminine mini dress. Always evolving in style, fabric, and structure, knit enthusiasts can rest assure that this season there'll be plenty of new sweater options to choose from. Ahead, our favorite picks for September and beyond.

The Cable Knit Sweater

(Image credit: Courtesy of Khaite)

Historically worn by fisherman, cable knit sweaters are a fall/winter staple, thanks to their warmth and iconic style. Pair a dense knit with flare wool trousers and ankle boots or layer an overized version over a turtleneck or button-down.

& Other Stories Boxy Collared Cable Knit Cardigan $119.00 at stories.com Pair this slightly boxy cable knit sweater with something unexpected, like a tartan midi skirt and your favorite pair of combat boots.

Self Portrait Bow-Embellished Cable-Knit Cardigan $370.00 at modaoperandi.com Bow-embellished buttons gives this cable knit sweater a feminine touch.

Perfect Moment Chunky Knit Jumper $397.00 at farfetch.com This color block knit sweater has an asymmetrical hem that dips slightly lower in the back, making it a great contender for pairing with a knee-length white button down and leggings.

Rails Francis Fringe Cable Knit Sweater $198.00 at saksfifthavenue.com This embroidered fringe sweater will serve up style on chilly fall nights around the fire.

Victoria, Victoria Beckham Striped Cable Knit Sweater $216.00 at net-a-porter.com This relaxed fit, drop shoulder cable-knit is the perfect back-to-school sweater.

The Cardigan

(Image credit: Courtesy of Molly Goddard)

This fall, your cardigan will be your wardrobe MVP. Sport your cardi as a top alongside a pleated maxi skirt and boots, or wear it as a layering piece—peeking out beneath a blazer.

Bercini Streetwear Vintage Sunshine Print Sweater $56.00 at etsy.com This retro-inspired cardigan pairs perfectly with an ankle-length khaki pant and your favorite penny loafers.

Alice + Olivia Lelia Floral-Embroidered Cardigan $495.00 at saksfifthavenue.com The homespun look of this cardigan reads vintage, but will seamlessly pair with your modern wardrobe staples.

ByTimo Collared Cardigan $311.00 at farfetch.com Add interest to your cardigan with a dainty lace collar. The cropped silhouette can be paired with her favorite high-waisted skirt or loose-fitted trousers.

GUCCI Knit Wool Cardigan $1400.00 at net-a-porter.com Channel Jackie O. in this Gucci cardigan that you can style over your shoulders for chilly office settings. Leave it open with a rib knit tank top and high-waisted skinny jeans for days off-duty.

L'Agence - Suzie Calf Cardigan $335.00 at saksfifthavenue.com This '90s style black-and-white cardigan will look great with just about anything.

Graphic Knit

(Image credit: Courtesy of Altuzarra)

Move over Fair Isle. Bold, statement-making patterns—like checkers ands stripes—are a fall focal point on cozy knits. Have fun with bright colors and illustrative patterns that make your sweater the star of the show.

R13 Cheetah Oversized Sweater $425.00 at fwrd.com If you're a lover of animal prints, make this bold sweater your standby all season long. Pair it with cargo pants for weekend festivities and a slinky slip skirt, in a neutral hue, for the workplace.

A.L.C. Morrison Colorblock Sweater $118.48 at saksfifthavenue.com This bold color block sweater is as versatile as a basic striped knit. Pair it with any bottom of your choosing or layer it over a button-down top with a statement collar for that extra something.

Christopher John Rogers Rainbow Striped Sweater $495.00 at saksfifthavenue.com This rainbow-bright striped sweater, crafted from soft merino wool, has a relaxed fit that will pull together jeans and a pair of sneakers.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Tie-Dye Wool Sweater $140.00 at net-a-porter.com Swap your summer tie dyes for a cold-weather version that calls on memories of campfires and s'mores.

Perfectly Plaid Sweaters

(Image credit: Courtesy of Wales Bonner)

No plaids in your sweater arsenal? No problem—you'll have ample opportunity to invest in one this fall. Style it like you're going to a golf outing with a fitted pant and brogue or keep it fresh with eclectic mixing pieces, like a leather skirt or pants.

Tory Sport Performance Merino Blanket Plaid Sweater $198.00 at toryburch.com This plaid performance sweater is is warm and sweat wicking! For an adorable head-to-toe look, pair it with the matching skort.

Teddy Fresh V-Neck Argyle Sweater $100.00 at teddyfresh.com Wear this ultra preppy plaid knit with a lightweight jean for evening walks in the summer season. For fall, nod to the '70s with a corduroy pant and clogs.

Nadaam Gingham Cashmere Sweater $215.00 at naadam.co A bright yellow hue makes this plaid pattern pop. Style it layered over a turtleneck with high-waisted trousers and a block heeled loafer for a chic Monday through Friday look.

Burberry Check Wool Sweater $790.00 at farfetch.com You'll be ready to frolic in the English countryside in this luxe cashmere, argyle patterned knit. Style it with your favorite jeans, a pair of wellies, and a wide-brimmed hat for fall afternoons spent apple picking.

The Oversized Cardigan

(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)

An oversized knit doesn't have to read frumpy. Pair a slouchy grandpa-style cardigan over a skirt (as styled at Prada) or with slim fitted jeans and a tee to embody effortless, low-key style.

& Other Stories Oversized Button Up Cardigan $149.00 at stories.com Don't write off beige as basic. Wear this one over a maxi length slip dress and leather boots for a foolproof outfit.

Off-White Varsity Oversized Cardigan $2411.00 at farfetch.com Root for the home team in this collegiate primary colored cardigan.

RE/DONE '90s Oversized Cardigan $395.00 at farfetch.com Pockets give this cardigan points for practicality.