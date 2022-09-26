Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best sweaters are fall/winter staples, so it makes sense to add one (or two) new ones to your collection every year. (Then again, I shop and write about fashion and shopping for a living.) But before you brace yourself for a hit on your credit card, here's a little secret: You can find affordable, and adorable, sweaters on Amazon. For less than $50, you can score a cozy winter sweater to wear while you sip your coffee on the weekends or layer with a tee for your outdoor adventures.

To help you out and save you time, the editors here at Marie Claire did our best to find the best sweaters on Amazon with an interesting design that still feel wearable—and if you want simplicity, we found some everyday basics, too. After all, the only thing better than scoring an affordable find is receiving said find in 48 hours via Prime.

Ahead, shop the best sweaters on Amazon, all of which are available for under $50, and all of which have five-star reviews. Don't take our word for it, either: We included the glowing reviews right here, which should save you hours and hours of scrolling. Consider this article your stress-free way to find the comfiest, coziest , warmest sweaters on Amazon—no hassle required.

Best Striped Sweater on Amazon Dokotoo Color Block Sweater $36 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This stripy sweater comes in a whopping 37 different colors and has hundreds of five-star reviews, with one shopper even dubbing it "the best sweater on Amazon." Other glowing reviewers recommend choosing your normal size when shopping. Other tips? Air-dry it!

Best Open-Knit Sweater on Amazon AlvaQ Women Lace Crochet Long Sleeve Crewneck Sweater $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Not all sweaters need to be chunky and heavy. This lightweight sweater from AlvaQ instead is designed in a breathable open knit. It comes in 29 different colors and prints, but this gray option is a top-seller. "This sweater is a must have summer to fall transition piece! It looks great with jeans or dressy slacks," wrote one of the thousands of five-star reviews. "Be prepared for compliments!"

The Best Cozy Sweater on Amazon Alinfu Casual Crewneck Knit Sweater $25 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The kind of sweater you'll reach for without even thinking about it. The silhouette runs long to hug your butt, but will definitely shrink if you wash it and put it in the dryer (naturally). To keep it in its oversize condition, you should let it air-dry. Wear with brown over-the-knee boots.

The Best Turtleneck Sweater on Amazon Futurino High Neck Turtleneck $33 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're not a fan of splashy prints or designs, a more subtle sweater, like this one with a low-key grid print, is right up your alley. Reviewers said the patterned sweater is "thicker and of higher quality than expected." The top seems to run a little small, so size up if you want a less snug fit.

The Best Detailed Sweater on Amazon Miessial Crew Neck Lantern Sleeve Sweater Pullover $40 at Amazon (opens in new tab) White sweaters are a dime a dozen come winter. To make yours stand out, look for tops with special details, like this one with pompoms. The addition of spots give it a more three-dimensional look, especially if you plan to wear around the holidays. Wear over a slip dress with ankle boots.

The Best Sweater on Amazon for Layering Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Mockneck Sweater $21 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This sweater is on the thinner side, which makes it easily layer-able underneath your itchier wool tops and summertime spaghetti strap dresses.

The Best Leopard-Printed Sweater on Amazon Saodimallsu Leopard Crewneck Sweater $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Stay cozy and comfortable in this fuzzy leopard sweater. It'll make leaving your apartment feel more bearable when it's 10 degrees out. Style with a pair of moto leggings, a puffer coat, and combat boots.

The Best Fitted Sweater on Amazon MEROKEETY Long Sleeve V Neck Ribbed Button Knit Sweater $32 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For those weird-weather days where it's somehow both hot and cold at the same time, opt for this lightweight ribbed knit. It comes in 27 other prints and colorways and features a sleek fitted design.

The Best V-Neck Sweater on Amazon Goodthreads Cotton Shaker Stitch Deep V-Neck Sweater $36 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This 100 percent cotton sweater comes in a tunic-length style, which is great for covering the butt if you wanted to. With 19 various designs and colors to choose from, you'll have a hard time picking favorites.

The Best Cropped Sweater on Amazon Zaful Criss Cross Twisted Back Pullover Knitted Sweater $32 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $32.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Who says sweaters can't be a little sexy? No matter which side this sweater faces, the plunging neckline will show off your figure. Style with your favorite jewelry.

The Best Oversized Sweater on Amazon Ckikiou Sweaters Batwing Sleeve Casual Loose Cashmere Jumper $28 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The kind of sweater you can wear with jeans when you leave your house, but can easily wear with leggings once you're home and hanging out on the couch. This fuzzy piece is textured and great for those who love neutrals.

The Best Lightweight Sweater on Amazon MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Oversized Crew Neck Sweater $35 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This sweater comes in eight different colors and you'll find yourself wanting all of them. It has a round neck and comes in a lightweight knit material with a relaxed fit.

The Best Polka-Dot Sweater on Amazon ECOWISH Polka Dot Mock Neck Oversized Sweater $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) An otherwise sweet pattern gets a modern upgrade on this sweater from ECOWISH. The dots are oversized, giving this otherwise comfy sweater a cool feel.

The Best Festive Sweater on Amazon Chang Yun Off Shoulder Knitted Pullovers Sweater $40 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Tired of your usual selection of cheetah or zebra print sweaters? This playful heart print is the perfect one to add to your rotation.

The Best Tie-Back Sweater on Amazon Chuanqi Open Back Pullover Sweater $35 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For the sweater and jeans gal, amp up your everyday look with this cutout top that ties at the back. You can wear it with a lace bralette—or, if you're like me, and have a smaller chest, you can skip the bra altogether for no-fuss nipple covers. The top comes in 11 other colors, so take your pick.

The Best Basic Sweater on Amazon Goodthreads Stitch Turtleneck Sweater $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Every closet needs that one basic sweater for fall/winter. This is it. The sweater is 100 percent cotton, and comes in 16 different colors; one reviewer said the top was "functional and easy to style" while another customer said the one caveat is sizing. The fit appears to vary from person to person, depending on your body type.

The Best Unique Sweater on Amazon Sexyshine Casual Crisscross Sweater $24 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Plush, cozy, and sexy—those are the three adjectives that reviewers use most to describe this crisscross sweater. You can purchase it in a solid color or buy one adorned with fake pearls, though the solids are easier to maintain. (Pearls will invariably fall off.) And every time you wiggle out of your winter coat, you'll know that the sweater's distinct back will be a crowd pleaser.

The Best Baby Blue Sweater on Amazon Exlura Off-the-Shoulder Batwing Sleeve Sweater $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This sweater is an Amazon best seller, with over 11,000 reviews; its fans rave about the warmth and the oversize fit. Personally, I think the baggy style (size down if you want it less loose) is perfectly optimized for all those upcoming holiday meals. Wear yours off the shoulder for a slightly sexier feel—but one that won't offend your grandmother at the dinner table.

The Best Holiday Sweater on Amazon EXLURA Ugly Christmas Sweater Pullover $36 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A chunky holiday sweater is a must-buy in the wintertime, so stock up now. Shop it in 10 colors and pattens.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097SX1YHS Foshow Womens Wrap Sweater $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This chunky olive-green wrap sweater is a little dressier than some of the others on this list, so it works for formal occasions as well as days off. Style it with a pair of jeans or a pencil skirt to make it work for either occasion.

The Best Chunky Knitted Sweater on Amazon Chase Secret Casual Chunky Knit Pullover Sweater $36 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Your new favorite chunky sweater goes well with leggings or skinny jeans, according to those who already have it. That's cool, because we practically live in those two bottoms for the season. If you want to stand out, get the lilac color. If you want to blend in, opt for a gray.