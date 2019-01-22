image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Bang Styles for Every Hair Texture
image
2
Kamala Harris Just Announced She's Running In 2020
image
3
Meet #ReadWithMC's February Author, Fiona Barton
image
4
How to Get Married at Kensington Palace
image
5
We Could All Use These Great Self-Care Apps

Our Favorite Spring 2019 Haute Couture Runway Looks

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

I know—Paris Haute Couture Week totally snuck up on you. But don't worry, we've collected some of the best looks from each show so you can get a taste and feel of what popped up on the runways. (Couture week runs from January 21 to January 24 and allows fashion houses to showcase their exemplary craftsmanship, FYI.) Already, we've spotted some insanely gorgeous creations for spring '19 from the likes of Iris van Herpen and Chanel. Think over-the-top voluminous gowns and the sparkliest tops and skirts. I'm betting some of these designs may just end up on the red carpet for award season, so take a peek ahead.

1 of 20
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week -Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2019
Getty ImagesStephane Cardinale - Corbis
Chanel
2 of 20
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Chanel
3 of 20
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week -Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2019
Getty ImagesStephane Cardinale - Corbis
Chanel
4 of 20
Chanel : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Getty ImagesDominique Charriau
Chanel
5 of 20
Giambattista Valli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Getty ImagesEstrop
Giambattista Valli
6 of 20
Giambattista Valli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Giambattista Valli
7 of 20
Giambattista Valli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Giambattista Valli
8 of 20
Giambattista Valli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Giambattista Valli
9 of 20
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Getty ImagesPeter White
Christian Dior
10 of 20
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Getty ImagesPeter White
Christian Dior
11 of 20
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Getty ImagesPeter White
Christian Dior
12 of 20
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Getty ImagesPeter White
Christian Dior
13 of 20
Iris Van Herpen : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Iris van Herpen
14 of 20
Iris Van Herpen : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Getty ImagesEstrop
Iris van Herpen
15 of 20
Iris Van Herpen : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Iris van Herpen
16 of 20
Iris Van Herpen : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Iris van Herpen
17 of 20
Schiaparelli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week -Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2019
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Schiaparelli
18 of 20
Schiaparelli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week -Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2019
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Schiaparelli
19 of 20
Schiaparelli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week -Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2019
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Schiaparelli
20 of 20
Schiaparelli : Runway - Paris Fashion Week -Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2019
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE
Schiaparelli
Next
The Best Street Style From Paris Haute Couture Wee
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Duchess of Cambridge visits Family Action Kate Middleton Gives A Masterclass In Coordination
image Watch the Dior Haute Couture Show LIVE, Right Here
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
6 Effortlessly Cool Super Bowl Outfits to Shop Now
image The Shoe Kate Middleton Loves Is On Sale
image
Behold, the Sexiest Oscar Dresses of All Time
image Sadie Sink Is No Stranger to Style
image On Wednesdays, Katie Holmes Wears Pink
image Meghan Markle Broke Royal Protocol Twice
image
15 Work-Appropriate Pieces Under $150
image
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks