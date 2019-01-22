I know—Paris Haute Couture Week totally snuck up on you. But don't worry, we've collected some of the best looks from each show so you can get a taste and feel of what popped up on the runways. (Couture week runs from January 21 to January 24 and allows fashion houses to showcase their exemplary craftsmanship, FYI.) Already, we've spotted some insanely gorgeous creations for spring '19 from the likes of Iris van Herpen and Chanel. Think over-the-top voluminous gowns and the sparkliest tops and skirts. I'm betting some of these designs may just end up on the red carpet for award season, so take a peek ahead.