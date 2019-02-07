image
Every Look From Tom Ford's Fall 2019 Runway Show

That silver dress has my name written all over it.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty

You go to a Tom Ford show for the glamour, the tailored pieces, and the iconic suits. Gigi Hadid walked the runway in a red suede suit jacket, while a male model rocked an all-leather set. Silky trousers, furry hats, and shiny puffer jackets broke up the suit pack in the designer's fall 2019 collection. My favorite piece: A toss up between the white cape dress and the silver, shimmery gown that closed out the show. If someone doesn't snag that dress for a red carpet event, I just might. Check out every Tom Ford runway look, ahead.

