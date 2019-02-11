image
Today's Top Stories
1
The 15 Best Black-Owned Beauty Brands
image
2
Judy Greer on Casey's Life After '27 Dresses'
image
3
The Top Runway Looks From NYFW
MCX030119_103
4
The #Angels of Twitter Are Shaping Silicon Valley
image
5
The Instagram Guide to Auckland, New Zealand

You'll Want These Carolina Herrera '19 Looks on Your Pinterest Board

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Wes Gordon is injecting youth and bold colors into the Carolina Herrera brand while maintaining its sophisticated, ladylike flair. The designer debuted his fall 2019 collection at the New York Historical Society in NYC today, and the hues ranged from poppy yellows and tangerine to electric blues. (My favorite look was a one-shoulder blush gown with an orange sash weaved in from the side.) Gordon played with volume in every design, from the tops to the flouncy skirts that made me want to twirl in them. Bless the people lucky enough to wear these fall '19 creations. See them all, ahead.

1 of 38
image
Getty Images
2 of 38
image
Getty Images
3 of 38
image
Getty Images
4 of 38
image
Getty Images
5 of 38
image
Getty Images
6 of 38
image
Getty Images
7 of 38
image
Getty Images
8 of 38
image
Getty Images
9 of 38
image
Getty Images
10 of 38
image
Getty Images
11 of 38
image
Getty Images
12 of 38
image
Getty Images
13 of 38
image
Getty Images
14 of 38
image
Getty Images
15 of 38
image
Getty Images
16 of 38
image
Getty Images
17 of 38
image
Getty Images
18 of 38
image
Getty Images
19 of 38
image
Getty Images
20 of 38
image
Getty Images
21 of 38
image
Getty Images
22 of 38
image
Getty Images
23 of 38
image
Getty Images
24 of 38
image
Getty Images
25 of 38
image
Getty Images
26 of 38
image
Getty Images
27 of 38
image
Getty Images
28 of 38
image
Getty Images
29 of 38
image
Getty Images
30 of 38
image
Getty Images
Next
The Top Runway Looks From NYFW
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion Week Fall 2019 Guide
image
Oscar de la Renta's Show Had the Best Dresses
image
See Gabriela Hearst's Entire Fall '19 Collection
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Coach's Fall '19 Show Was All About the Coats
image
Spotted: Tiny Bags on the Fall 2019 Runways
image How to Watch the Michael Kors' Fall 2019 Show
image
Longchamp's Fall '19 Collection Is Super Chic
image
All the Looks From Kate Spade's Fall '19 Show
image
Every Look From Tom Ford's Fall 2019 Runway Show
image Chanel Messy Buns at Paris Fashion Week
image Vagina Wigs Just Made Their NYFW Debut