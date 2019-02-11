Wes Gordon is injecting youth and bold colors into the Carolina Herrera brand while maintaining its sophisticated, ladylike flair. The designer debuted his fall 2019 collection at the New York Historical Society in NYC today, and the hues ranged from poppy yellows and tangerine to electric blues. (My favorite look was a one-shoulder blush gown with an orange sash weaved in from the side.) Gordon played with volume in every design, from the tops to the flouncy skirts that made me want to twirl in them. Bless the people lucky enough to wear these fall '19 creations. See them all, ahead.