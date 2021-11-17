Name a better feeling than coming out from a long shower, rubbing lotion all over your body (moisturize, people!), and throwing on a comfy robe before heading to the couch for a Netflix binge? We take our robes very seriously here at Marie Claire—some of us own three or four different robes, depending on the occasion—and we're always on the hunt to add in one more to our rotation. Because not all robes are created equal, we set out on a search to find the best of the best currently on the market. From fuzzy sherpa options to silky and satin robes that help you live out your fanciest hotel dreams, we spotlighted them all ahead. These bathrobes will convince you to ditch the towel wraps and I've-had-these-eight-years oversize tees.