The 29 Best Robes for Women
The plushest, coziest, thickest robes in existence.
Name a better feeling than coming out from a long shower, rubbing lotion all over your body (moisturize, people!), and throwing on a comfy robe before heading to the couch for a Netflix binge? We take our robes very seriously here at Marie Claire—some of us own three or four different robes, depending on the occasion—and we're always on the hunt to add in one more to our rotation. Because not all robes are created equal, we set out on a search to find the best of the best currently on the market. From fuzzy sherpa options to silky and satin robes that help you live out your fanciest hotel dreams, we spotlighted them all ahead. These bathrobes will convince you to ditch the towel wraps and I've-had-these-eight-years oversize tees.
Parachute Home Classic Turkish Cotton Robe
The Classic Turkish Cotton Robe from Parachute Home is a happy medium between barely-there-feeling robes and ultra-plush options. It's made from Turkish cotton for a luxe feel at a fairly affordable price point.
Richie House Fleece Medium Robe
A Long-Lasting Robe
With over 6k ratings, this is the robe to check out on Amazon. Naturally it comes in many colors, so you can buy one for yourself and then everyone else in your life. One reviewer did just that, writing: "Purchased this item around two years ago and have laundered it close to around 50 times and it is just as soft and amazing as it was when I pulled it out of the package. I have since purchased 4 more as gifts!"
Intimately Pajama Party Robe
A Floral Silk Robe
A floral silk robe like this plum-colored one from Intimately is the key to making just a normal morning feel ultra-glamorous.
Pour Les Femmes Queen Bee Printed Cotton-Voile Robe
A Cropped Robe
he dainty bee print on this robe from Pour Les Femmes feels so sweet. The cropped length is also great if you're on the shorter side because you won't be swimming in fabric.
H&M Washed Linen Bathrobe
A Washed Linen Robe
If you love the look of a bathrobe but you don't want one that will make you overheat when you're fresh out of the shower, consider this airy pick from H&M.
The White Company Unisex Hooded Ribbed Hydrocotton Robe
A Hooded Robe
A hooded robe like this one from The White Company checks two boxes at the same time: it keeps your body warm and begins to dry your hair!
Wild Sage Sadie Hooded Bath Robe
A Floral Plush Robe
Wild Sage at Bed Bath & Beyond is the brand to browse if you love bedding (and robes!) that come in sweet-feeling floral prints and pastels. This plush robe from the line is on my must-buy list this winter.
Flora Nikrooz Rosa Kimono
A Lace-Trimmed Silk Robe
Trust me—this white lace-trimmed robe from Flora Nikrooz will make you feel like you're a character on Bridgerton.
PJ Salvage Cozy Robe
A Pink Tie-Dye Robe
This pick is literally called a "Cozy Robe," so I'll take PJ Salvage's word for it!
BP. .Fleece Robe
A Pastel Robe
How sweet is this floral Fleece Robe from BP.? it's a steal at just under $60.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic® Unisex Robe
A Celeb-Approved Pick
Barefoot Dreams is a celebrity-adored brand for a reason. The Kardashians, for instance, are obsessed with their robes, and this one is pretty stellar.
UGG Braelyn II Robe
A Turkish Cotton Robe
MASONgrey Blush Stars Kimono
A Starry Robe
This robe from MASONgrey has me seeing stars—literally. Prepare to never want to take it off.
Allswell Stonewashed Waffle Bathrobe
A Waffle Robe
I own this robe and trust me—it's great. I never feel like I'm getting too warm and I feel like I dry off more quickly once I've got it on.
Natori Plush Sherpa Robe 52"
A Royal Blue Robe
Top-rated bathrobe, coming right up! One reviewer noted: "If chicken noodle soup and cashmere had a baby this would be it."
Morgan Lane Bella Cashmere Robe
A Cashmere Robe
Go ahead—treat yourself to this luxe-as-hell Bella Cashmere Robe from Morgan Lane. It's softer than just about anything that you can put on your body and will make you feel like you're worth a million bucks.
Zara Home Extra Soft Bathrobe With Piping
A Piped Bathrobe
f you miss the feeling of wrapping yourself up in a hotel's bath robe, try this one from Zara Home. The high-end detailing and the under $100-price are a match made in comfy heaven.
Skin Wrap Robe
A Second-Skin Robe
This stretchy, soft cropped robe from Skin will make you feel like you've got nothing on—in a good way!
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
A Super Plush Robe
ring that spa feeling into your own home with this robe from Brooklinen. Like its signature towels, the brand's robe is made from Turkish cotton and is extra thick to keep you snug and warm.
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Robe
A Blush Pink Robe
For those who swear by their fleece-lined leggings, boots, or pullovers, you'll say yes to this fleece robe. Warm, cozy, and colorful—what's not to like about this under $100 option?
Dusen Dusen Stripe Cotton Bathrobe
A Colorful Stripe Robe
Dusen Dusen makes something as simple as shopping for a bathrobe fun again. Unlike its neutral counterparts, this green stripe robe with a pink and orange belt feels vibrant and cool. It'll add a pop of color to your home wherever you hang it.
HEARTNICE Cotton Robe
A Gray Cotton Robe
For a budget-friendly. 100 percent cotton robe, here's an option from Amazon. It has two large front pockets and comes in multiple hues. One reviewer said, "Very happy with my robe. Nicely made, perfect weight and length. I would not hesitate to purchase another one in a different color. I wash this robe in cool water and low air dry for the dryer."
SKIMS Velour Women's Long Robe
A Velvety Robe
Fans of SKIMS won't need much convincing to scoop up one of Kim K's robe creations. This long velvety robe comes in a variety of chocolate and neutral colors.
HAH Solo Robe
An Animal Print Robe
This robe is made from recycled plastic bottles and yarn for those seeking an eco-friendly garment. Plus, you'll feel so sweet thanks to the retro floral and striped print.
Lavenderi Satin Kimono Lounge Bathrobe
A Satin-Like Robe
If you're not sure about investing in a silk robe, test out the waters first with this satin-like option. One fan said, "Beautiful robe, good quality. Well worth the purchase and it fits! Finally something ordered online that is not smaller than the size that is shown. Actually it is slightly bigger that what I would have thought but if you measure first and check the size chart, it works out fine."
Richer Poorer Women's Cloud Weave Robe Coat
A Watercolor Print Robe
Excuse me while I bundle up in this so-called Cloud Weave Robe Coat. I'm an easy shopper: If you tell me it's going to feel like I'm wrapping myself in a cloud, I'm buying it.
Hill House Home The Women's Hotel Robe
A Hotel-Like Robe
The nap dress might be the popular kid on the block, but don't neglect Hill House Home's other fantastic offerings, like this plush robe. Designed to give you that "lounging in my hotel room feeling," you might just spend all day and night in this.
lemlem Tikuri Robe
A Warm-Weather Robe
Though we love nothing more than to curl up inside our fuzziest robe, on sweltering hot days that sounds like a nightmare. Opt for a breathable cotton robe like this one instead, which can double as a swimsuit cover-up.
Love Vera Assi Robe Black
A Sexy Robe
When it comes to your robes, it's all about the drama and sexiness. This long satin robe checks off all those boxes and more. Save it for special occasions or just wear whenever you're feeling yourself.
