Rising temps mean it's just about time to retire your flannels and fleece-lined sweatshirts. Thanks to a massive surge in pajama wearing, it's a breeze to find dependable brands with stylish, warm-weather sleep options. Whether you prefer something cutesy, like a shorts set, or favor something ultra-low maintenance, like a sleep shirt, we've got light and airy options that will keep you looking and feeling cooler than an A.C. on blast.

Short Sets

These matching short sets are perfectly suited for lazy weekend mornings, but work as separates, too. Shop our favorites here:

Eberjey Stretch Modal Pajama Set

Lake Pajamas Striped Pajamas

Ninety Percent Striped Pajama Set

Sleeper Linen Lounge 2-Piece Short Set

Sleep Shirts

If you're guilty of stealing your S.O.'s oversized button-down, it's probably time to invest in one for yourself. Try these:

1930s 1940s sleepy yawning woman

Petite Plume White Stripe Nightshirt

Lauren Ralph Lauren Cotton Sleep Shirt

Charvet Striped Cotton Nightdress

The Sleep Code The Sleep Shirt

Slip Dresses

Invest in a minimalist slip dress and you won't be embarrassed to check the mail whilst wearing your PJs. Shop more here:

may britt

Cuyana Silk Slip Dress

Hill House Home The Tati Silk Teddy

La Perla Silk Nightdress

Morgan Lane Morgan Lane x LoveShackFancy Stella Slip Dress

Nightgowns

These grown-up nightgowns are socially acceptable for adults and will allow you to toss and turn as you please. Grab one here:

audrey hepburn in my fair lady

Sleeping with Jacques Silk Chiffon Blend Nightdress

Nap Loungewear Bunny Strap Dress

Pour Les Femmes Mona Dress

Campo Collection Hanane Nightgown

Lightweight Robes

Embrace robe life with these lightweight versions crafted from linen and organic cotton fabrics. Add one of these to your rotation:

house coat

J. Crew Gingham Robe

General Sleep Striped Cotton Robe

Serena & Lily Porto Linen Robe

Araks Kari Robe Sea Gingham

Slippers

These luxe slippers can keep up with your cozy footwear needs. Slide into a few here:

summer pajamas

Patricia Green Sari Silk Gingham Slippers

The Sleeper Mules with Detachable Feathers

Roger Vivier Hotel Vivier Strass Satin Slippers

Minnie Rose Cable-Knit Cashmere Slippers

