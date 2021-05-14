24 Summer Pajamas for Women to Keep You Cool and Comfortable
Look cool, stay cool.
By Sara Holzman published
Rising temps mean it's just about time to retire your flannels and fleece-lined sweatshirts. Thanks to a massive surge in pajama wearing, it's a breeze to find dependable brands with stylish, warm-weather sleep options. Whether you prefer something cutesy, like a shorts set, or favor something ultra-low maintenance, like a sleep shirt, we've got light and airy options that will keep you looking and feeling cooler than an A.C. on blast.
Short Sets
These matching short sets are perfectly suited for lazy weekend mornings, but work as separates, too. Shop our favorites here:
Sleep Shirts
If you're guilty of stealing your S.O.'s oversized button-down, it's probably time to invest in one for yourself. Try these:
Slip Dresses
Invest in a minimalist slip dress and you won't be embarrassed to check the mail whilst wearing your PJs. Shop more here:
Nightgowns
These grown-up nightgowns are socially acceptable for adults and will allow you to toss and turn as you please. Grab one here:
Lightweight Robes
Embrace robe life with these lightweight versions crafted from linen and organic cotton fabrics. Add one of these to your rotation:
Slippers
These luxe slippers can keep up with your cozy footwear needs. Slide into a few here:
Sara Holzman is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.
-
19 Deep Conditioners and Masks Your Curly Hair Will Love
Say hello to springy, quenched curls.
By Hannah Morrill
-
The Top Winter Shoe Trends for 2022
Make the best of the season's footwear offerings.
By Sara Holzman
-
'Manifest' Season 4: Everything We Know
It's official: The once-canceled show is returning for a final chapter (or two).
By Jenny Hollander
-
Found: The 36 Best Pajamas on Amazon
Wake up your sleep style with these cozy picks.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 60 Best Winter Jackets and Coats for Women
Consider this your ultimate guide.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Found: The 17 Best Cropped Cardigans of 2022
The coziest solution to your wardrobe limbo.
By Shelby Comroe
-
24 Winter Sweaters That Make the Cold Bearable
From chunky knits to soft cashmere, I want them all.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Our 20 Favorite Spring Skirts of 2022
Skip into spring 2022 with a flowy, dreamy spring skirt. From casual to dressed-up skirts, these springtime gems will take you right into summer.
By Sara Holzman
-
The French Fashion Brands Everyone Should Know
They have that je ne sais quoi.
By Sara Holzman
-
Your Fall Wedding Outfit Cheat Sheet
Whether you're attending backyard nuptials or a City Hall ceremony.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses You'll Love
Love is in the air. Here's what to wear.
By Sara Holzman