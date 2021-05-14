Rising temps mean it's just about time to retire your flannels and fleece-lined sweatshirts. Thanks to a massive surge in pajama wearing, it's a breeze to find dependable brands with stylish, warm-weather sleep options. Whether you prefer something cutesy, like a shorts set, or favor something ultra-low maintenance, like a sleep shirt, we've got light and airy options that will keep you looking and feeling cooler than an A.C. on blast.

Short Sets

These matching short sets are perfectly suited for lazy weekend mornings, but work as separates, too. Shop our favorites here:

Eberjey Stretch Modal Pajama Set $98.00at net-a-porter.com

Sleep Shirts

If you're guilty of stealing your S.O.'s oversized button-down, it's probably time to invest in one for yourself. Try these:

(Image credit: H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock)

Lauren Ralph Lauren Cotton Sleep Shirt $59.00 at ralphlauren.com

The Sleep Code The Sleep Shirt $245.00 at thesleepcode.com

Slip Dresses

Invest in a minimalist slip dress and you won't be embarrassed to check the mail whilst wearing your PJs. Shop more here:

(Image credit: Silver Screen Collection)

Hill House Home The Tati Silk Teddy $125.00at hillhousehome.com

Morgan Lane Morgan Lane x LoveShackFancy Stella Slip Dress $230.00 at farfetch.com

Nightgowns

These grown-up nightgowns are socially acceptable for adults and will allow you to toss and turn as you please. Grab one here:

(Image credit: Silver Screen Collection)

Sleeping with Jacques Silk Chiffon Blend Nightdress $177.00 at net-a-porter.com

Lightweight Robes

Embrace robe life with these lightweight versions crafted from linen and organic cotton fabrics. Add one of these to your rotation:

(Image credit: Evening Standard)

Slippers

These luxe slippers can keep up with your cozy footwear needs. Slide into a few here:

(Image credit: H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock)

Patricia Green Sari Silk Gingham Slippers $88.00 at Neimanmarcus.com

The Sleeper Mules with Detachable Feathers $290.00at thesleeper.com