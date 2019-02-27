If you're curious about how French-girl style became a thing, just people-watch in Paris. There's something effortless about the way they dress that says, "I'm cool, but not trying too hard." And right now, more than ever, street style stars have tried to channel that energy as they descend into the city of love for Paris Fashion Week. Guests arrived with the most enviable dresses, sweaters, accessories, and outerwear. If you thought the street style was good in New York or even Milan, wait until you see the Parisians.

•••



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).