Transitional weather is upon us and my feelings are complicated. Warmer temperatures provide me the pleasantry of having my hands and ankles exposed again, but on the flip side, it means I'm at war with my wardrobe. When my iPhone weather app reads "mid 60s" and "low 70s," I know that's code for "Pleasant—but what the heck do I wear?"

There is a silver lining here though, everyone. As a lover of shoes, I was delighted to discover the quickest solution for mastering the winter-to-spring transitional outfit: spring boots. With all the sophisticated prairie styles this season and the ever-chic elevation of a white bootie, a new pair of boots for spring gives a quick update to any ol' outfit. I set out to find five pairs for spring 2019, but came back with 16. (What can I say? I love shoes.) Ahead, a round-up of all the best styles for every budget.

Forever21 Metallic Western Booties

Forever21 Metallic Western Booties

Few things compare to the fashion high of finding a pair of shoes that look five times more expensive than they actually are. Here, a pair of metallic, square-toed western booties for when your outfits need a sleek, futuristic edge.

Asos DESIGN Colorful Boots with a Geometric Heel

Asos DESIGN Colorful Boots with a Geometric Heel

The geometric heel trend is in full force for spring. For a pop of color on Easter weekend and beyond, slip into these affordable ($64!) yellow suede booties. They'll look great with your favorite black dress and a denim jacket for that effortless "yeah, I just threw this on" vibe.

Mango Black Leather Western Chelsea Boots

Mango Black Leather Western Chelsea Boots

The western silhouette trend is very much the rave right now and  I'm here for it. For those looking for a failsafe pair, Mango's pointed-toed western Chelsea boot hits the calf at precisely at the most flattering spot. They work with, literally, every springtime outfit, too.

Zara Suede Slouchy Boots

Zara Suede Slouchy Boots

Per the Instagram feeds of Eva Chen and Gigi Hadid, slouchy boots are having a big moment right now. Here, a neutral option for those looking to lean into the trend. Pair them with a sundress or tucked in jeans.

dolce vita Leopard Print Booties

dolce vita Leopard Print Booties

Let your exposed ankles take a walk on the wild side. Ideal for transitional temperatures, what with their winter-y pattern but spring-y cut, these leopard print, chunky heeled booties will add animalistic flare to all minimalist ensembles.

Top Shop Squared-Toe Boots With a Tie-Dye Marble Heel

Top Shop Squared-Toe Boots With a Tie-Dye Marble Heel

For the forever wild child, these cream-colored boots feature a squared-toe shape with a tie-dye marble heel. Wear these to an art gallery opening or when you're exploring a new city for a truly chic adventure.

& Other Stories Beige Booties

& Other Stories Beige Booties

Add something clean and minimal to balance out this season's animal print and logo-mania trends. Nimble and versatile, these two-inch boots from & Other Stories have a neutral palette and modern feel that looks good with a floral dress. 

Cole Haan Undercover Rain Boots

Cole Haan Undercover Rain Boots

Disguised as an every day patent-leather black bootie, this pair is actually 100 percent waterproof. The April showers might cause your hair to frizz and all (we have some tips for that), but at least your style can't be dampened. The next time you're caught in the rain, make it fashion with these shoes.

Everlane Black Ankle Boots

Everlane Black Ankle Boots

This loafer-meets-boot creation is the ultimate office-appropriate shoe. It stops right at the ankles and the closed-toe design is sleek and unique with a badass kind of feel. Style them with your favorite power suit or ripped jeans and a leather jacket for casual Fridays. 

Marc Jacobs Dr. Martens X Marc Jacobs Patent Leather Boots

Marc Jacobs Dr. Martens X Marc Jacobs Patent Leather Boots

I'm a big believer of staying in my lane when it comes to writing about fashion, so I'll admit that lace-up boots have never been my forte. That being said, this lavender patent leather boot from the Dr. Martens x Marc Jacobs collaboration is so delightfully refreshing that even I'm rethinking my stance on combat boots. And I must be in good company because this style is quickly selling out everywhere. 

RAYE Snakeskin Kitten-Heel Booties

RAYE Snakeskin Kitten-Heel Booties

These sleek kitten heels feature green earthy hues, and if New York Fashion Week was any indication, you'll see this palette a lot come fall 2019. Be ahead of the trend and start wearing them now with crop jeans and linen jumpsuits.

Labucq White Crocodile-Effect Leather Boots

Labucq White Crocodile-Effect Leather Boots

I spent two years hunting down the perfect pair of white boots—and finally found it from the recently launched label Labucq. (And I love them with the enthusiasm of 50 exclamation points.) The slanted heel coupled with a crocodile-embossed pointed toe mean these ankle boots can be dressed up or down and paired with just about anything. 

Miista Crinkled Patent Leather Boots

Miista Crinkled Patent Leather Boots

Who said that crisp leafy hues are only for fall? Pair these pumpkin-spice-colored crinkled leather boots with white jeans or a skirt for an effortlessly chic, retro-inspired spring look.

Dear Frances Blue Patent Leather Boots

Dear Frances Blue Patent Leather Boots

Lean into springtime pastels with these playful patent leather boots. Shiny yet sleek, this outfit-making style consistently sells out on Dear Frances' website, so make a beeline to purchase them while they're still in stock.

Ganni Knee-High Crocodile-Effect Leather Boots

Ganni Knee-High Crocodile-Effect Leather Boots

Hitting just below the knee, Ganni's Nadine boots are wild in the most sophisticated way. Featuring white leather paneling and off-white crocodile-effect leather, the neutral color combination will ground all of your printed and flowing dresses. For the ultimate head-turning look, pair these with your favorite mini dress. So mod.

IRO Sandal Boots

IRO Sandal Boots

Not for the faint of heart (nor the faint of funds), Iro's goatskin suede boot sandals reign supreme in the new, boundary-pushing spring open-toed boots category. Surprisingly flattering with all dress lengths and brilliant when styled with vintage jeans, this is a look for the fearless. Julia Roberts and Bella Hadid have been seen rocking the trend. 

Jaimie Potters
Jaimie Potters

Jaimie Potters is the Commerce Content Manager at Hearst Magazines Digital Media, where she covers fashion, beauty, tech and more.

