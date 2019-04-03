Transitional weather is upon us and my feelings are complicated. Warmer temperatures provide me the pleasantry of having my hands and ankles exposed again, but on the flip side, it means I'm at war with my wardrobe. When my iPhone weather app reads "mid 60s" and "low 70s," I know that's code for "Pleasant—but what the heck do I wear?"

There is a silver lining here though, everyone. As a lover of shoes, I was delighted to discover the quickest solution for mastering the winter-to-spring transitional outfit: spring boots. With all the sophisticated prairie styles this season and the ever-chic elevation of a white bootie, a new pair of boots for spring gives a quick update to any ol' outfit. I set out to find five pairs for spring 2019, but came back with 16. (What can I say? I love shoes.) Ahead, a round-up of all the best styles for every budget.