The Net-a-Porter Summer Sale Is Finally Here

Can't talk right now, busy shopping.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Net-a-Porter is having a major sale. The retailer is offering a huge selection of dresses, tops, skirts, bags, shoes, and more for up to 50 percent off. (I spied the ever-so-popular Jacquemus sandals for $325! The original price? Almost $700.) One can easily spend hours browsing through all the sale stuff, but to help you narrow things down, I've rounded up the best summer pieces. Have fun browsing through the 35 cute finds ahead.

1 of 35
Linen midi dress
Nicholas net-a-porter.com
$230.00
SHOP IT
2 of 35
Ruched point d'esprit cotton and silk-blend tulle blouse
Pushbutton net-a-porter.com
$190.00
SHOP IT
3 of 35
Ark Small Acrylic Clutch
Cult Gaia net-a-porter.com
$85.00
SHOP IT
4 of 35
Belen Polka-Dot Blouse
Caroline Constas net-a-porter.com
$247.50
SHOP IT
5 of 35
Alia Leather Mules
Cult Gaia net-a-porter.com
$160.00
SHOP IT
6 of 35
Aboni Maxi Dress
Isabel Marant Étoile net-a-porter.com
$340.00
SHOP IT
7 of 35
Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Calvin Klein net-a-porter.com
$198.81
SHOP IT
8 of 35
Gina Gingham Dress
Altuzarra net-a-porter.com
$837.50
SHOP IT
9 of 35
Haylee tasseled cotton-jacquard and poplin wide-leg pants
Dodo Bar Or net-a-porter.com
$137.50
SHOP IT
10 of 35
Brigette Slingback Sandals
By Far net-a-porter.com
$212.50
SHOP IT
11 of 35
Coated-cotton trench coat
Rejina Pyo net-a-porter.com
$597.50
SHOP IT
12 of 35
Rene Poplin Top
Staud net-a-porter.com
$136.50
SHOP IT
13 of 35
Printed Hardshell Suitcase
Ookonn net-a-porter.com
$175.00
SHOP IT
14 of 35
Wrap-Effect Linen-Blend Dress
Madewell net-a-porter.com
$91.00
SHOP IT
15 of 35
Courtesy
Shah Coated Gold-Plated Earrings
Nausheen Shah x Monica Sordo net-a-porter.com
$231.00
SHOP IT
16 of 35
La Guardia Floral Top
Faithfull The Brand net-a-porter.com
$77.00
SHOP IT
17 of 35
Verena Leather Sandals
Chloé net-a-porter.com
$378.00
SHOP IT
18 of 35
Esther One-Shoulder Minidress
Isabel Marant Étoile net-a-porter.com
$207.50
SHOP IT
19 of 35
Paradise Printed Bikini Top
PatBO net-a-porter.com
$105.00
SHOP IT
20 of 35
Paradise Printed Bikini Bottom
PatBO net-a-porter.com
$98.00
SHOP IT
21 of 35
Courtesy
Succession Pearl Earrings
Ellery net-a-porter.com
$276.00
SHOP IT
22 of 35
Ruffled Floral Wrap Dress
Michael Michael Kors net-a-porter.com
$122.50
SHOP IT
23 of 35
Margot Leather Tote
Danse Lente net-a-porter.com
$235.00
SHOP IT
24 of 35
Gold-Tone Hoop Earrings
Kenneth Jay Lane net-a-porter.com
$25.00
SHOP IT
25 of 35
The Falabella Leather Shoulder Bag
Stella McCartney net-a-porter.com
$615.00
SHOP IT
26 of 35
Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Rag & Bone net-a-porter.com
$165.00
SHOP IT
27 of 35
Rhoda Denim Miniskirt
GRLFRND net-a-porter.com
$95.00
SHOP IT
28 of 35
Dylan Wicker Bag
Kayu net-a-porter.com
$165.00
SHOP IT
29 of 35
Billie Organic T-shirt
Maggie Marilyn net-a-porter.com
$77.50
SHOP IT
30 of 35
Frayed Straw Panama Hat
Rag & Bone net-a-porter.com
$150.00
SHOP IT
