June is Pride Month—if you wondered, the month was chosen in honor of the Stonewall riots, which occurred June of 1969—and a ton of brands are participating in the celebration by releasing themed Pride merchandise. If you think you don't need another T-shirt or tote bag, well, let me assure you: You can always stand to have one more. Because now's your chance to shop with purpose. Sales and proceeds from the Pride items below benefit organizations dedicated to helping the LGBTQ+ community, including GLAAD and The Trevor Project. If you're not into any of the products, you can just make direct donations to the foundations of your choosing. Shop with #noregrets, below.

Dr Martens 1461 for Pride Oxford Shoes

Dr Martens 1461 for Pride Oxford Shoes

With an embroidered rainbow flag on the heel, Dr Martens has teamed up with the Trevor Project  for the fifth year and has pledged a $100,000 donation, in addition to  a year-round partnership to help provide resources to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Sarah O The Honor Pendant Necklace

Sarah O The Honor Pendant Necklace

During the month of June, every sale from the Honor necklace (here) and earrings will donate 10% of sales to the Trevor Project, a national organization providing crisis and suicide intervention to LGBTQ+ youth.

TOMS Eyewear Sawyer

TOMS Eyewear Sawyer

Toms partnered with the Helen Keller International’s Childsight Program, which provides free eye care for homeless youth in cities like NYC and LA (40% of which are LGBTQ+).

Mello Bottoms CBD Suppositories

Mello Bottoms CBD Suppositories

Try some of these CBD suppositories to help you relax for some good ol' adult fun. The best part?  During the month of June, 100% of proceeds will go to For The Gworls

Stutterheim Vladimir Dog Coat

Stutterheim Vladimir Dog Coat

On rainy days, outfit your pooch in this colorful Stutterheim jacket. Available in sizes XS to XL, this pet jacket was inspired by the original unisex rainbow Stockholm raincoat. A portion of the sales from both pieces will be donated to the Russian LGBT Network, an organization working to promote equal rights and enhance the  visibility of the LGBT community in Russia. 

Haverhill Rainbow Bracelet

Haverhill Rainbow Bracelet

This bracelet is made of solid 14k yellow gold with ruby, citrine, peridot, emerald, nantucket blue topaz, sapphire, and amethyst. Ten percent of the proceeds from the brand's rainbow collection will be donated to The Trevor Project.

UGG Pride Fluff Yeah Slide

UGG Pride Fluff Yeah Slide

This slipper meets sandal will be the statement shoe in your closet. To complement its Pride capsule collection, UGG will donate $125,000 to GLAAD.

Omnom Caramel + Milk Icelandic Bean Chocolate Bar

Omnom Caramel + Milk Icelandic Bean Chocolate Bar

Satisfy your sweet tooth with an Omnom chocolate bar. The Iceland-based company is an official sponsor of Reykjavik Pride and a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and sells its caramel and milk pride bar year-round, so your chocolate stash is always bountiful.

PopSockets Love is Love

PopSockets Love is Love

Time to swap out your PopGrips for one in the brand's Pride collection. PopSockets will donate 50 percent of the sales from the Pride poptivism collection, from June 1 to June 30 to The Trevor Project.

