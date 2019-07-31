5 The OOO Outfit

The pencil skirt you should pack when you take that much needed PTO. It has the same structure as your 9-to-5 look, but with sexier details, like side ruching and a high-rise slit. The vibrant florals also transport your senses from the cubicle to faraway beaches. Trade in your work tote for a smaller, cuter bag and top off with a floral bucket hat. Happy travels!



Shop the pieces: 1. Reformation linen top, $148; 2. Madewell bucket hat, $25; 3. Altuzarra midi skirt, $397; 4. By Far bag, $372; 5. Cocobelle slides, $129

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE