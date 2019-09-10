Tommy Hilfiger is well versed in throwing a NYFW show that also feels like a giant party. For his second and final Tommy x Zendaya TommyNow event, the designer hosted it at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Sunday night. Guests, including Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, and Sydney Sweeney of Euphoria, trekked uptown to see models walk/dance against a set of vintage cars, living rooms, and Harlem stoops. The pieces featured include newsboy caps and covetable suit sets in snakeskin prints. (FYI: The entire see now, buy now fall 2019 collection is available to shop!) Aside from the clothes, the star-studded runway included appearances by Ashley Graham, Hailma Aden, Winnie Harlow, and more. At the end of the show, Hilfiger and Zendaya stepped out to take their bow together. Check out the duo's entire collab, ahead.