image
Tom Ford Held His Spring 2020 Runway Show in a NYC Subway Station

See the entire collection here.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Courtesy of Dan Lecca + Tom Ford

This season, Tom Ford's show is about simplicity. (Not to be confused with simple—there were plenty of eye-catching, sparkly outfits in the show.) The designer, and current chairman of the CFDA, showed a luxurious collection of cutout one-shoulder gowns and athleisure-inspired pieces. Ford revealed in a statement that the spring collection was inspired by a host of images, from Edie Sedgwick coming out of a manhole cover to Jeff Koons' balloon dogs. Ford even hosted his runway show in an unused train station in NYC to bring the theme home. The spring 2020 line was modeled by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber, and guests like Joan Smalls and Miley Cyrus took in everything from the front row. See if you can spot all the photographic references in the outfits ahead.

•••
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
1 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
2 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
3 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
4 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
5 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
6 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
7 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
8 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
9 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
10 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
11 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
12 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
13 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
14 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
15 of 43
image
Dan Lecca/ Courtesy of Tom Ford
16 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
17 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
18 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
19 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
20 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
21 of 43
image
Dan Lecca/Courtesy of Tom Ford
22 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
23 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
24 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
25 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
26 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
27 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
28 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
29 of 43
image
Courtesy of Tom Ford
30 of 43
image
