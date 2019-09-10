This season, Tom Ford's show is about simplicity. (Not to be confused with simple—there were plenty of eye-catching, sparkly outfits in the show.) The designer, and current chairman of the CFDA, showed a luxurious collection of cutout one-shoulder gowns and athleisure-inspired pieces. Ford revealed in a statement that the spring collection was inspired by a host of images, from Edie Sedgwick coming out of a manhole cover to Jeff Koons' balloon dogs. Ford even hosted his runway show in an unused train station in NYC to bring the theme home. The spring 2020 line was modeled by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber, and guests like Joan Smalls and Miley Cyrus took in everything from the front row. See if you can spot all the photographic references in the outfits ahead.

•••

