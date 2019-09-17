image
Cute Fall Jackets and Booties Are on Sale on Amazon

image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Fall is just days away, so if you have yet to stock up on sweaters, jackets, and booties, now's the time. Amazon is known for selling virtually anything and everything you can think of—and that includes some great fall clothes in its low-key awesome fashion section. Even better? The site is currently offering some seriously deep discounts on boots, jackets, and handbags. Peruse through some of our fall favorites currently on sale, below.

1 Suede Moto Jacket
BlankNYC Amazon
SHOP IT

$198
$99.99

It's time to break out dreamy fabrics like suede, leather, boucle, and corduroy. This bomber jacket, for example, will look just as good with a floral maxi dress as it will with a simple t-shirt and jeans.   

2 Lucky Leta Crossbody
Courtesy
Lucky Brand Amazon
SHOP IT

$165.95
$132.99

With a shoulder strap, top handle, and plenty of pockets, you'll inevitably use this purse year-round. 

3 Single Breasted Shawl Collar Coat
Lark & Ro Amazon
SHOP IT

$99
$63.82

Want to add a pop of color to your wardrobe? Feast your eyes on this periwinkle number from Amazon's signature company, Lark &  Ro. 

4 Reeve Block Heel Bootie Ankle Boot
Courtesy
Kenneth Cole New York Amazon
SHOP IT

Talk about fancy feet! These metallic booties have a reasonable three-inch heel, so you can look stylish without sacrificing comfort.

5 Wool Blend Rib Knit Bomber Jacket
Levi's Amazon
SHOP IT

$89.99
$82.73

Consider Levi's bomber the perfect layering piece for when it's kind of chilly, but not cold enough for a full-fledged coat.

6 Barbara Ankle Boots
Courtesy
Calvin Klein Amazon
SHOP IT

$252.62
$149.47

Between the gorgeous green hue and modest 1.75-inch heel, Calvin Klein's boots are the perfect marriage of form and function. Just when we thought there was such thing as too many ankle boots...

7 Amelie Moto Vegan Leather Jacket
BB Dakota Amazon
SHOP IT

$94.19
$83.41

Of course, no fall wardrobe is complete without a great leather jacket. BB Dakota's style is made with vegan leather, so you can look and feel your best.

•••

