Fall is just days away, so if you have yet to stock up on sweaters, jackets, and booties, now's the time. Amazon is known for selling virtually anything and everything you can think of—and that includes some great fall clothes in its low-key awesome fashion section. Even better? The site is currently offering some seriously deep discounts on boots, jackets, and handbags. Peruse through some of our fall favorites currently on sale, below.
It's time to break out dreamy fabrics like suede, leather, boucle, and corduroy. This bomber jacket, for example, will look just as good with a floral maxi dress as it will with a simple t-shirt and jeans.
With a shoulder strap, top handle, and plenty of pockets, you'll inevitably use this purse year-round.
Want to add a pop of color to your wardrobe? Feast your eyes on this periwinkle number from Amazon's signature company, Lark & Ro.
Talk about fancy feet! These metallic booties have a reasonable three-inch heel, so you can look stylish without sacrificing comfort.
Consider Levi's bomber the perfect layering piece for when it's kind of chilly, but not cold enough for a full-fledged coat.
Between the gorgeous green hue and modest 1.75-inch heel, Calvin Klein's boots are the perfect marriage of form and function. Just when we thought there was such thing as too many ankle boots...
Of course, no fall wardrobe is complete without a great leather jacket. BB Dakota's style is made with vegan leather, so you can look and feel your best.
