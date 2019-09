What would a female James Bond look like? That was the theme of Max Mara's Spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection, which saw models from Gigi and Bella Hadid to Candice Swanepoel sent down the runway in inky lipstick and tight Dutch braids. Creative director Ian utilized muted shades, knee-high socks, and pointed pumps, which lent the show an "undercover agent" feel. Who said workplace attire had to be boring? See all the best looks, ahead.