image
Versace's Spring 2020 Show Was a Nod to Its Iconic Palm Tree Print Collection

The show was a sight to behold even before J.Lo showed up.

By Bridget Burns and Jenny Hollander
image
Vittorio Zunino CelottoGetty Images

This was a show like no other. Versace's Spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection was a nod to the Hawaiian print-inspired collection made famous by Jennifer Lopez at the Grammys in 2000—and closing out the show was the icon herself, wearing a reimagined version of the dress that helped skyrocket her to superstardom. But even if J.Lo stole the show, the collection itself was enough to wow onlookers, thanks to its clean, feminine silhouettes and jungle-inspired palette. See all of the looks at the show, ahead.

