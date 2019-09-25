TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE
Every Runway Look From Lanvin's Spring 2020 Collection

It rained heavily, but the show went on.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
EstropGetty Images

Lanvin's show went on despite the downpour Wednesday. Guests found themselves huddled under clear umbrellas and ponchos, headphones on their heads as creative director Bruno Sialelli brought a "physically immersive…3D sound" experience to his runway show. Notable pieces from the collection include a cape with black shorts, scallop-like hemlines, and cocoon jackets. The designer and comic fan even incorporated a 1905 strip, "Little Nemo in Slumberland," as a print for the spring pieces. See all the looks, ahead.

