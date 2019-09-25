Lanvin's show went on despite the downpour Wednesday. Guests found themselves huddled under clear umbrellas and ponchos, headphones on their heads as creative director Bruno Sialelli brought a "physically immersive…3D sound" experience to his runway show. Notable pieces from the collection include a cape with black shorts, scallop-like hemlines, and cocoon jackets. The designer and comic fan even incorporated a 1905 strip, "Little Nemo in Slumberland," as a print for the spring pieces. See all the looks, ahead.



