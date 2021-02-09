It's tough to master holiday dressing without falling into clichés, especially when it comes to Valentine's Day. Because you shouldn't have to worry about dressing yourself in something other than head-to-toe heart prints, we've come up with alternative outfits that don't scream cheesy. These looks stay true to the romantic spirit of V-Day, with pops of pink and red here and there, but feel like ensembles you can wear all year round. We've even suggested ways to incorporate heart designs into your outfit, should you want, without it feeling overdone. Since your outfit is taken care of, the only thing left now is to solidify those date night plans with your partner.