Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 : Day One
Louis Vuitton Unveils Its Spooky Pre-Fall Lookbook

A healthy mix of fashion and fear!

image
By Sally Holmes
image
Louis Vuitton

We're still months away from Halloween, but Louis Vuitton is getting in the spooky mood with its pre-fall 2020 lookbook. For his latest collection, Nicolas Ghesquière played off the idea of clothes as characters in our lives that tell their own stories and set the scene for our every day, almost like chapters in our existence. "In such a ‘wearable library,’ each outfit writes its own chapter made up of romantic monologues," the brand explained in a press release. "Peculiar dialogues between stylistic rebellion and fine craftsmanship. An account of sportswear’s encounter with tailoring."

So, it's only fitting that Ghesquière chose to show his Louis Vuitton muses, including Jaden Smith, Billie Lourd, Sophie Turner, Chloe Grace Moretz, Laura Harrier, Deepika Padukone, and Jennifer Connelly, on book covers and movie posters, "fitting perfectly into Louis Vuitton’s history and brilliantly embracing the role of adventurer." The result is a library of spooky, fashion-forward sci-fi titles.

Honestly, I would watch Alicia Vikander in Wicked Mirror, which has the tag line "Torn between the real world and fantasy , she must fight to keep her heart from shattering." and read Laura Harrier's very Nancy Drew-esque Forbidden Games ("She's always played by the rules. Now it's time to let her instincts into the game..."), but would probably be too scared of Emma Roberts' The Dragon Slayer, which boasts "Your nightmares are her business" on the cover. Shivers! And don't get me started on Zhong Chuxi and The Haunted Garden. "What if the flower picks you?" is the kind of stuff Emma Roberts would be seeing in my nightmares!

Check out Louis Vuitton's full pre-fall 2020 lookbook ahead... and protect your dreams!

image
Louis Vuitton
Léa Seydoux
1 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Sophie Turner
2 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Angelica Ross
3 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Stacy Martin
4 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Kelsey Asbille
5 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Doona Bae
6 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Chloe Grace Moretz
7 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Alicia Vikander
8 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Laura Harrier
9 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Emma Roberts
10 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Zhong Chuxi
11 of 24
Yaya
Louis Vuitton
Yaya
12 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Noémie Merlant
13 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Deepika Padukone
14 of 24
Woodkid
Louis Vuitton
Woodkid
15 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Rinko Kikuchi
16 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Cody Fern
17 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Jennifer Connelly
18 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Billie Lourd
19 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Jaden Smith
20 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
21 of 24
Robyn
Louis Vuitton
Robyn
22 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Samara Weaving
23 of 24
image
Louis Vuitton
Billie Lourd and Codie Fern
24 of 24
