Creative Director Sophie Delafontaine looked to the '70s as her starting point for Longchamp's fall 2020 collection. Specifically, the styles and joie de vivre of people like Catherine Deneuve and Stéphane Audran. "Each of them were known for having their own individual style, a distinct point of view that set them apart from everyone else—sentiments that are clearly reflected in every look in the collection," read the show notes. Delafontaine designed a line full of enviable outwear, from bomber jackets with shearling collars to a bright red patent leather coat. Though let's not forgot the cozy knitwear, suede jumpsuits, and gauzy black dresses. Everything in the fall 2020 line screams chic Parisian woman.

