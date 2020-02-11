image
Every Outfit From Longchamp's Fall 2020 Runway Collection

Creative Director Sophie Delafontaine was inspired by the '70s.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Creative Director Sophie Delafontaine looked to the '70s as her starting point for Longchamp's fall 2020 collection. Specifically, the styles and joie de vivre of people like Catherine Deneuve and Stéphane Audran. "Each of them were known for having their own individual style, a distinct point of view that set them apart from everyone else—sentiments that are clearly reflected in every look in the collection," read the show notes. Delafontaine designed a line full of enviable outwear, from bomber jackets with shearling collars to a bright red patent leather coat. Though let's not forgot the cozy knitwear, suede jumpsuits, and gauzy black dresses. Everything in the fall 2020 line screams chic Parisian woman.

•••

image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
1 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
2 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
3 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
4 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
5 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
6 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
7 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
8 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
9 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
10 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
11 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
12 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
13 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
14 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
15 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
16 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
17 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
18 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
19 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
20 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
21 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
22 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
23 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
24 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
25 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
26 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
27 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
28 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
29 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
30 of 40
