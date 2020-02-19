Victoria Beckham called her fall 2020 collection her "gentle rebellion," noting that her inspiration for the looks were inspired by "different ideas of women, different characters, different moments and different attitudes–but with no restrictions." We'll leave it up to you on how to interpret that but for Beckham, she made it clear that the color palette for rebels would be mostly black with a few bright reds, yellows, and blues thrown in. The fall 2020 pieces ranged from puffy tops and dresses to more tailored suits and skirts that seemed to come right from Beckham's own closet. (In fact, she wears a lot of her own designs in public.) "I wanted to explore how to honour tradition but challenge convention. To be subversive yet still sophisticated," she said in her show notes. See if you agree with her sentiments through the outfits, ahead.



