This season, Erdem Moralioglu debuted his fall 2020 collection at London's National Portrait Gallery. In line with the themed space, the designer drew inspiration for his collection from an upcoming photo exhibition featuring Cecil Beaton, who was an English fashion photographer. Erdem specifically looked to Beaton's portraits titled Bright Young Things for his fall 2020 creations. (The Bright Young Things exhibit will showcase high society life during the '20s and '30s.) You'll be able to spot the style parallels from the photos to the Erdem fall looks through the designer's use of glitter, art deco-inspired shapes, feathers, and beaded dresses perfect for any upcoming parties. Erdem took us back to the roaring '20s while still keeping the fashion fresh and modern. Check out all the looks, ahead.



