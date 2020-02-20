image
Every Look From Erdem's Fall 2020 Collection

It was inspired by Cecil Beaton's Bright Young Things.

By Bridget Burns and Shelby Comroe
image
Erdem

This season, Erdem Moralioglu debuted his fall 2020 collection at London's National Portrait Gallery. In line with the themed space, the designer drew inspiration for his collection from an upcoming photo exhibition featuring Cecil Beaton, who was an English fashion photographer. Erdem specifically looked to Beaton's portraits titled Bright Young Things for his fall 2020 creations. (The Bright Young Things exhibit will showcase high society life during the '20s and '30s.) You'll be able to spot the style parallels from the photos to the Erdem fall looks through the designer's use of glitter, art deco-inspired shapes, feathers, and beaded dresses perfect for any upcoming parties. Erdem took us back to the roaring '20s while still keeping the fashion fresh and modern. Check out all the looks, ahead.

•••

image
EstropGetty Images
1 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
2 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
3 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
4 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
5 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
6 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
7 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
8 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
9 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
10 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
11 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
12 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
13 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
14 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
15 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
16 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
17 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
18 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
19 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
20 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
21 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
22 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
23 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
24 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
25 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
26 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
27 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
28 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
29 of 50
image
EstropGetty Images
30 of 50
