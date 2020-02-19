image
See Simone Rocha's Fall 2020 Collection

Try to spot all the seaside and baptism references.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
EstropGetty Images

"Birth, Life, Loss. Coming in from the sea...pray for me," read Simone Rocha's show notes for her fall 2020 collection. The Irish fashion designer incorporated a few elements of her heritage into her designs from Aran knit and sailor stitching (Rocha revealed to Vogue that the color of this unbleached wool were actually from the sheep on the islands off Connemara of Ireland's west coast) to birthing smocks and baptism-inspired clothing. "I never made my first Communion, so I never got to dress up in the white frocks, though all the girls around me at school did. Maybe that's why I’m obsessed, making up for it,” she said. Accessories that drew inspo from the sea included pearl-encrusted net bags. Fans new and old will find something to love in Rocha's latest collection. Check out the looks, ahead.

