image
Today's Top Stories
1
And the Bride Wore...Whatever She Wanted
Sauguerties Lighthouse Winter
2
The Ultimate Catskills Winter Getaway
image
3
Candice Marie Woods on Playing Diana Ross
ABC's Coverage Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
4
Justin & Jessica Prove Their Relationship Is Solid
image
5
How a Parkland Mom Turned Her Grief into Action

The Best Runway Looks From London Fashion Week

Catch up on all the action.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Though only four days long, London Fashion Week holds its own in the fashion month circuit with shows like Burberry, Erdem, Victoria Beckham, and more. Guests descended into the city with a fresh change of street style outfits and a focus on what appeared on the runways. Speaking of the fall 2020 collections, if you missed any of the action, we've provided the CliffsNotes version ahead by highlighting some of our favorite looks from the runway presentations. Check them out, then follow along with us to Milan (begins February 18) next.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

Ashish - Runway - LFW February 2020
Ashish
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
1 of 69
Ashish - Runway - LFW February 2020
Ashish
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
2 of 69
Ashish - Runway - LFW February 2020
Ashish
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
3 of 69
Burberry - Runway - LFW February 2020
Burberry
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
4 of 69
Burberry - Runway - LFW February 2020
Burberry
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
5 of 69
Burberry - Runway - LFW February 2020
Burberry
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
6 of 69
Christopher Kane - Runway - LFW February 2020
Christopher Kane
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
7 of 69
Christopher Kane - Runway - LFW February 2020
Christopher Kane
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
8 of 69
Christopher Kane - Runway - LFW February 2020
Christopher Kane
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
9 of 69
JW Anderson - Runway - LFW February 2020
JW Anderson
EstropGetty Images
10 of 69
JW Anderson - Runway - LFW February 2020
JW Anderson
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
11 of 69
JW Anderson - Runway - LFW February 2020
JW Anderson
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
12 of 69
Bora Aksu - Runway - LFW February 2020
Bora Aksu
EstropGetty Images
13 of 69
Bora Aksu - Runway - LFW February 2020
Bora Aksu
EstropGetty Images
14 of 69
Bora Aksu - Runway - LFW February 2020
Bora Aksu
EstropGetty Images
15 of 69
Erdem - Runway - LFW February 2020
Erdem
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
16 of 69
Erdem - Runway - LFW February 2020
Erdem
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
17 of 69
Erdem - Runway - LFW February 2020
Erdem
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
18 of 69
Tommy Hilfiger - Runway - LFW February 2020
Tommy Hilfiger
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
19 of 69
Tommy Hilfiger - Runway - LFW February 2020
Tommy Hilfiger
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
20 of 69
Tommy Hilfiger - Runway - LFW February 2020
Tommy Hilfiger
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
21 of 69
Simone Rocha - Runway - LFW February 2020
Simone Rocha
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
22 of 69
Simone Rocha - Runway - LFW February 2020
Simone Rocha
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
23 of 69
Simone Rocha - Runway - LFW February 2020
Simone Rocha
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images
24 of 69
Pam Hogg - Runway - LFW February 2020
Pam Hogg
EstropGetty Images
25 of 69
Pam Hogg - Runway - LFW February 2020
Pam Hogg
EstropGetty Images
26 of 69
Pam Hogg - Runway - LFW February 2020
Pam Hogg
EstropGetty Images
27 of 69
Roksanda - Runway - LFW February 2020
Roksanda
EstropGetty Images
28 of 69
Roksanda - Runway - LFW February 2020
Roksanda
EstropGetty Images
29 of 69
Roksanda - Runway - LFW February 2020
Roksanda
EstropGetty Images
30 of 69
Next
The Best Street Style Looks From LFW
Street Style - LFW February 2020
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion Week Fall 2020 Guide
image
Marc Jacobs Closed Out NYFW With a Magical Show
image
See the Entire Fall 2020 Michael Kors Collection
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Our Favorite Fall 2020 Runway Looks
image Miley Cyrus Walked the Marc Jacobs Runway
Robyn Rihanna Fenty And Linda Fargo Celebrate The Launch Of FENTY At Bergdorf Goodman
Stars Hit Up the NYFW After-Parties
image
A Lesson in Layering From Coach's Fall 2020 Show
image
Gabriela Hearst's Fall Show Centered on Upcycling
image
Monse's Fall 2020 Collection Has the Best Trenches
image
Every Look From Khaite's Fall 2020 Collection
image
Check Out Proenza Schouler's Fall 2020 Collection