image
Check Out Burberry's Entire Fall 2020 Collection

I can't take my eyes off that shirt.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

Burberry's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci showed his fall 2020 collection in front of 800-plus guests at Kensington Olympia in London. Cate Blanchett, FKA Twigs, Hunter Schafer, Odell Beckham Jr, and Naomi Campbell were just some of the famous spectators at the show. Together, they witnessed Tisci's designs that reflected his earlier years as a designer. Pieces were "imbued with references to the places he visited from London to India, the people he met and the music that informed him at the start of his career." You can expect to see the brand's heritage pieces like the classic Burberry trenches and equestrian-inspired quilted jackets. For the unexpected, there were deconstructed shirt dresses (look number 80 plays a track on your eyes!) and more. With over 100 looks in the collection, take your time to explore all of Tisci's creations ahead.

•••
