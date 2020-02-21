image
Moncler's Fall 2020 Collection Featured 12 Different Installations

A show like nothing you've seen.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Courtesy of Moncler

There's truly something for everyone in Moncler's fall 2020 presentation. The lifestyle luxury brand collaborated with different partners from JW Anderson and Richard Quinn to Rimowa in an experiential setting. The 12 different installations received their own spaces within a warehouse in Milan, where guests wandered through and saw each collab separately, though under the same roof. This layout echoed Moncler Genius' call of "one house, different voices." When you take a look at the different collabs ahead, you'll see everything from Anderson's juxtapositions of countryside and city dressing pieces to Rocha lending her signature romantic shapes to Moncler designs.

image
Moncler JW Anderson
Courtesy of Moncler + JW Anderson
1 of 224
image
Moncler JW Anderson
Courtesy of Moncler + JW Anderson
2 of 224
image
Moncler JW Anderson
Courtesy of Moncler + JW Anderson
3 of 224
image
Moncler JW Anderson
Courtesy of Moncler + JW Anderson
4 of 224
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
