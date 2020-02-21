There's truly something for everyone in Moncler's fall 2020 presentation. The lifestyle luxury brand collaborated with different partners from JW Anderson and Richard Quinn to Rimowa in an experiential setting. The 12 different installations received their own spaces within a warehouse in Milan, where guests wandered through and saw each collab separately, though under the same roof. This layout echoed Moncler Genius' call of "one house, different voices." When you take a look at the different collabs ahead, you'll see everything from Anderson's juxtapositions of countryside and city dressing pieces to Rocha lending her signature romantic shapes to Moncler designs.



