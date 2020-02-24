Creative Director Paul Andrew's vision for Salvatore Ferragamo's fall 2020 collection was rooted in exploring contemporary female identity. He looked to women heroes like Virginia Woolf to Michelle Obama for inspiration. "We considered a multifaceted range of female heroes...and worked to reflect their intelligence, bravery and beauty in the collection," he said in a statement. I can't speak for the ladies mentioned, but I personally am in love with the power women footwear from Ferragamo's reworked archival heeled sandal (made with off-cuts of Ferragamo nappa) to new flat slingbacks and tough, articulated boots. You can also expect unique pieces like a chain fringed dress, floor-length cloaks, and bold shearling. "Clothes can sometimes define you. Worn with freedom they can also redefine you as tools for evolution, self-expression, and transformation," said Andrew. Check out the fall 2020 collection, here.



