image
All the Looks From Salvatore Ferragamo's Fall 2020 Collection

Don't miss the accessories.

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images

Creative Director Paul Andrew's vision for Salvatore Ferragamo's fall 2020 collection was rooted in exploring contemporary female identity. He looked to women heroes like Virginia Woolf to Michelle Obama for inspiration. "We considered a multifaceted range of female heroes...and worked to reflect their intelligence, bravery and beauty in the collection," he said in a statement. I can't speak for the ladies mentioned, but I personally am in love with the power women footwear from Ferragamo's reworked archival heeled sandal (made with off-cuts of Ferragamo nappa) to new flat slingbacks and tough, articulated boots. You can also expect unique pieces like a chain fringed dress, floor-length cloaks, and bold shearling. "Clothes can sometimes define you. Worn with freedom they can also redefine you as tools for evolution, self-expression, and transformation," said Andrew. Check out the fall 2020 collection, here.

image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
1 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
2 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
3 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
4 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
5 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
6 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
7 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
8 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
9 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
10 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
11 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
12 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
13 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
14 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
15 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
16 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
17 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
18 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
19 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
20 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
21 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
22 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
23 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
24 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
25 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
26 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
27 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
28 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
29 of 40
image
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-RaphoGetty Images
30 of 40
