Maria Grazia Chiuri's shows for Dior are always electric. There's usually some element of surprise, whether that be through the music or runway set for her collections. For her fall 2020 show, Chiuri continued to build on top of her feminist messages from previous seasons with neon-colored signs hanging from the ceiling that read "consent," "we are all clitoridian women," and "women raise the upraising." She was inspired by Italian feminist artists from the '60s and '70s. Within the collection itself were graphic tops that echoed this same language. These important reminders to society couldn't have come at a more opportune time, given Harvey Weinstein's trial verdict this week. Chiuri is making sure we continue to build upon the #MeToo lessons. Those sitting front row at the show, including Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore, and Rachel Brosnahan, had plenty to take in, from the messages to the clothes. Check out all the runway looks, ahead.

