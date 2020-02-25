Saint Laurent's Fall 2020 Collection Makes Latex Clothes Look Cool

Anthony Vaccarello of Saint Laurent ended the first day of Paris Fashion Week with a show that revisited the brand's "well-behaved and overly bourgeoise elegance of the '90s." There was lace, cashmere, and a whole lot of latex. That latex came in the form of body-hugging long-sleeve dresses and pants with a sleek, almost a liquid shine to them on the runway. The Saint Lauren woman "loves to take risks," read the show notes. For the fashion house's fall 2020 collection, Vaccarello also brought back fabrics from the archives that included "houndstooth, panther, and polka dots patterns contrast with the shiny texture of latex." Ahead, take a glance at all the sultry and cool looks from the fall collection.



