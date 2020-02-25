image
Today's Top Stories
1
Read an Excerpt from 'Anna K,' Our Book Club Pick
image
2
The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week
image
3
Tales of a Hollywood Con Queen
image
4
Shonda Rhimes' New Netflix Show Will Be Steamy
Beauty from the back
5
The Body Lotion Your Dry Skin Has Been Craving

Saint Laurent's Fall 2020 Collection Makes Latex Clothes Look Cool

I'm ready!

By Bridget Burns and Marina Liao
image
Pascal Le SegretainGetty Images

Anthony Vaccarello of Saint Laurent ended the first day of Paris Fashion Week with a show that revisited the brand's "well-behaved and overly bourgeoise elegance of the '90s." There was lace, cashmere, and a whole lot of latex. That latex came in the form of body-hugging long-sleeve dresses and pants with a sleek, almost a liquid shine to them on the runway. The Saint Lauren woman "loves to take risks," read the show notes. For the fashion house's fall 2020 collection, Vaccarello also brought back fabrics from the archives that included "houndstooth, panther, and polka dots patterns contrast with the shiny texture of latex." Ahead, take a glance at all the sultry and cool looks from the fall collection.

•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

image
EstropGetty Images
1 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
2 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
3 of 66
Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
EstropGetty Images
4 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
5 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
6 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
7 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
8 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
9 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
10 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
11 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
12 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
13 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
14 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
15 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
16 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
17 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
18 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
19 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
20 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
21 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
22 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
23 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
24 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
25 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
26 of 66
Saint Laurent : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
EstropGetty Images
27 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
28 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
29 of 66
image
Dominique Charriau/WireImageGetty Images
30 of 66
Next
Dior's Fall 2020 Show Was Full of Feminist Power
Dior : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion Week Fall 2020 Guide
Chloe : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020 A Livestream to Chloé's Fall 2020 Runway Show
image
Bottega Veneta Presents Its Fall 2020 Collection
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
The Best Street Style From Milan Fashion Week
Versace - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 Bella Hadid Wore a Tiny '90s Tube Dress
image
Every Runway Look From Tod's Fall 2020 Show
image
Versace Showed Mens/Women's Looks at Its Fall Show
image
Every Look in Fendi's Fall 2020 Runway Collection
image
Check Out Moncler's Fall 2020 Collection
image
Max Mara's Fall 2020 Collection Was Inspired by th
image
All the Gucci Looks From the Fall 2020 Collection