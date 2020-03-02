image
Today's Top Stories
1
It’s Almost Super Tuesday. Here’s How to Prepare
image
2
Behold This Beyoncé-Inspired Gymnastics Routine
Trooping The Colour 2017
3
Kate Is Devastated About This Royal Split
image
4
The Truth About the 'My Dark Vanessa' Controversy
image
5
Blue Jean Baby: High-End Denim Worth the Hype

Celine's Fall 2020 Collection Paid Homage to the '70s

The bourgeoisie style of dressing.

By Bridget Burns and Shelby Comroe
image
Peter WhiteGetty Images

Hedi Slimane of Celine consistently reinterprets 1970s Parisian bourgeoisie style dressing for the modern age. For Slimane's fall 2020 collection, he went back to that decade with pieces like unisex frilly blouses as a staple for both men and women. Slimane's woman wears pussy-bow blouses, shirt-waist dresses, as well as three-pieces suits. (Who said you can't be the boss and look fashionable too?) The luxurious fabrics of lurex, velvet, and suede floated down the runway. Season after season, Slimane too gives us his take on the original rock-and-roll man. Garments in this lineup can be worn as easily by Mick and Bianca Jagger or Rami Malek. Each and every piece in the collection is wearable right off the runway. Click through to see for yourself.

•••

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).

image
EstropGetty Images
1 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
2 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
3 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
4 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
5 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
6 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
7 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
8 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
9 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
10 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
11 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
12 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
13 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
14 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
15 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
16 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
17 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
18 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
19 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
20 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
21 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
22 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
23 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
24 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
25 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
26 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
27 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
28 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
29 of 111
image
EstropGetty Images
30 of 111
Next
Every Look From Loewe's Fall 2020 Collection
image
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion Week Fall 2020 Guide
image
Every Look From Thom Browne's Fall 2020 Collection
image
Paris Fashion Week's Street Style Is Très Chic
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Every Look From Hermès' Fall 2020 Collection
image
The Isabel Marant Girl Loves Monochrome Outfits
Loewe : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2018 How to Watch Loewe's Fall 2020 Runway Show
image
All the Runway Looks From Lanvin's Fall 2020 Show
image
Every Look From Chloé's Fall 2020 Collection
image Katie Holmes Is in Head-to-Toe Chloé at Their Show
image
The Best Fall 2020 Runway Looks From PFW So Far
image
All the Looks From Saint Laurent's Fall 2020 Show