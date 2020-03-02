Hedi Slimane of Celine consistently reinterprets 1970s Parisian bourgeoisie style dressing for the modern age. For Slimane's fall 2020 collection, he went back to that decade with pieces like unisex frilly blouses as a staple for both men and women. Slimane's woman wears pussy-bow blouses, shirt-waist dresses, as well as three-pieces suits. (Who said you can't be the boss and look fashionable too?) The luxurious fabrics of lurex, velvet, and suede floated down the runway. Season after season, Slimane too gives us his take on the original rock-and-roll man. Garments in this lineup can be worn as easily by Mick and Bianca Jagger or Rami Malek. Each and every piece in the collection is wearable right off the runway. Click through to see for yourself.



